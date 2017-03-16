AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce their participation at the SMTA Cd Juarez Technical Forum & Expo, scheduled to take place on April 6th, 2017 at the Hotel Real Inn in Cd Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. AIM will highlight their revolutionary REL61 lead-free solder alloy, along with their full line of solder assembly materials.

REL61 addresses the most challenging issues with today’s common lead-free alloys, specifically voiding, cost, durability and tin whiskers. Combined with AIM M8 Solder Paste, REL61 has reduced voiding on BTC packages by over 45%, increasing both thermal performance and solder joint integrity. REL61 offers a low cost alternative to SAC alloys, with reliability and performance characteristics superior to SAC305 and low/no-silver solder alloys. Extensive testing indicates that REL61 can reduce tin whisker formation as well as outperform SAC alloys in thermal shock, vibration and drop shock resistance.

AIM will also highlight its full line of advanced solder materials, including solder paste, liquid flux and solder alloys, including its newly developed REL22 solder alloy for extremely harsh environments. To discover all of AIM’s products and services, visit the company at the SMTA Cd Juarez Technical Forum & Expo for more information.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.

Upcoming Events:

March 29, 2017 – SMTA Intermountain – Boise, ID

April 19, 2017 – SMTA Atlanta – Duluth, GA