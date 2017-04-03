As a life long Bergen County resident, I am thrilled to be directly involved in bringing our wide array of patient focused services to the Village of Ridgewood.

Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation clinics throughout New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, announces today the opening of its newest clinic in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Located in the picturesque village of Ridgewood, N.J., this clinic joins 14 surrounding Professional Physical Therapy offices serving Bergen County.

Professional’s elite staff customizes recovery plans based on the needs of each patient and uses proven techniques and best practices to get patients back to doing the things they love faster. Clinical Director, Danielle Post, DPT and her team bring extensive experience to the community and are committed to creating patient treatment plans using evidence-based practices to meet each patient’s goals.

“Professional remains committed to delivering our nationally recognized and industry leading level of service and expanding our presence in New Jersey. As a life long Bergen County resident, I am thrilled to be directly involved in bringing our wide array of patient focused services to the Village of Ridgewood. This new facility complements our existing locations in the surrounding area, and serves as another example of our continued dedication to offering our patients and referring physicians access to the highest quality physical, hand, and occupational therapy services,” said Jeff De Bellis Vice President of Clinical Operations in New Jersey.

“Professional Physical Therapy attributes its success to the personalized, compassionate care we provide, coupled with our outstanding clinical education program. An exceptional patient experience is one of the many reasons we were recognized nationally as Practice of the Year in 2016. We are very excited to become part of the Ridgewood neighborhood,” added Donald Demay, Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Professional Physical Therapy.

The opening of the Ridgewood clinic is Professional Physical Therapy’s 109th clinic, and its 39th in New Jersey. The facility is located at 85 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ. For more information and a list of all of Professional Physical Therapy’s locations, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL PHYSICAL THERAPY

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Uniondale, New York, is a leading provider of physical and hand therapy, and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey and Connecticut. Professional is an award-winning organization, most recently honored as the recipient of the 2016 ADVANCE for Physical Therapy and Rehab Medicine magazine’s annual Practice of the Year award, and selected based on its clinical expertise and exceptional patient experience. Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy operates 109 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers: 12 located within Equinox Fitness Centers, five located in Blink Fitness facilities, one located in a STACK Sports Performance Center, one inside a Golf & Fitness Academy, one inside Chatham Club, one inside Strive Fitness, and 88 standalone.