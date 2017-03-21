Mentair Group Announces New Services

Bill Clark Ms. Grey stated, "Mentair now offers reliability courses for all size operators, development of reliability programs and custom audits to identify opportunities for improvements".

Mentair welcomes Bill Clark to their team as the Manager of Technical Operations. Bill is responsible for manual services for general and commercial aviation operators for Part 91, 121, 135 and 145 to include updating existing manuals to align with the new FAA Safety Assurance System (SAS). The SAS is designed to equip the operator or repair station with tools for internal evaluation and assure they are effectively controlling and managing risk. This complements the Safety Management System (SMS) Safety Assurance component. The FAA is using SAS to provide oversight of Part 121, 135 and 145 operators and in future other parts. Mentair Group’s Managing Partner Sharon Grey said, “We are assisting operators with these new requirements and Bill’s aviation industry and manual experience is helping our clients achieve manual compliance.”

Bill’s expertise in maintenance reliability programs includes Reliability Fleet Manager developing programs for Part 135 and 121 operators. He is an experienced project manager and Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic with expertise in continuous improvement, maintenance safety programs, human factors and human error management. Bill is a great asset that is providing Mentair clients with customized solutions and training.

Mentair Group is an international consulting group offering customized solutions for aviation safety, quality and compliance auditing, manual services, IS-BAO and IS-BAH audits and a variety of training for SMS, auditors, root cause analysis and reliability programs.

Mentair offices are located in Omaha, NE and Phoenix, AZ. Contact Sharon Grey, Managing Partner 480.678.0739, sgrey(at)Mentair(dot)com

http://www.mentair.com