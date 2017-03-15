Idaho Power Company to Deploy OATI’s CAISO EIM Solution

OATI is excited to help Idaho Power integrate and participate in the CAISO EIM

OATI is pleased to announce that Idaho Power has selected the OATI CAISO EIM solution to facilitate their entry into the CAISO EIM. Idaho Power is scheduled to launch the full-scale webEIM solution in early 2018.

OATI webEIM is a comprehensive CAISO EIM solution that incorporates all critical functionalities for entities looking to join an EIM, including data interfaces, process automation, bidding optimization, and reporting needed to thrive in the EIM. It provides a streamlined approach for end-to-end interactions of both EIM Entities and Participating Resources.

OATI webEIM is a reliable and market-tested solution. In 2016, Nevada Energy reaped huge benefits by employing webEIM for their entry into the CAISO EIM. Portland General Electric (PGE) is expected to see similar benefits later this year in their upcoming go-live. The system has increased potential market revenue, provided a method of monitoring charges, and ensured the highest level of accuracy and efficiency in negotiating the EIM market.

“OATI is excited to help Idaho Power integrate and participate in the CAISO EIM,” said Sasan Mokhtari, OATI President and CEO. “Our solution is a top-notch, market-tested tool for any entity considering a part in the EIM.”

