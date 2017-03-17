Lawn Doctor Franchise Opens in Louisiana's Mandeville-Covington Area

Husband and wife team Pete and Lori Steffens. “...we’re thrilled to play a part in making yards across the community lush, green, and free from mosquitoes.”

Lawn Doctor is pleased to announce the opening of Lawn Doctor of Mandeville-Covington, owned and operated by husband and wife team Pete and Lori Steffens. Lawn Doctor of Mandeville-Covington provides customized services, from lawn and shrub care to mosquito and tick control.

“We started our Lawn Doctor franchise to help homeowners beautify their lawns and gardens – as well as grow a business and culture for our children to take over one day,” Lori observed. “We live in a beautiful family community on the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, Pete added. “Trees, rivers, lakes, bird sanctuaries, fine restaurants, art galleries and various cultural event locales just serve to boost homeowner pride – and we’re thrilled to play a part in making yards across the community lush, green, and free from mosquitoes.”

Lori was born and raised in nearby New Orleans, and has a business background that includes marketing and sales. She runs the day-to-day operations, marketing, and customer service. Originally from New Jersey, Pete has lived in the area for more than 20 years, and even with his experience in finance, has always loved gardening and lawn care.

As small business owners, the Steffens give back to the community by supporting the Beautify Mandeville Campaign, Save Our Coast Foundation and St. Paul’s School. They are very active in the community, and belong to the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce. Lori is an active member of the St. Tammany Professional Women’s Organization.

“We’re delighted to have the Steffens in the Lawn Doctor family,” said Scott Frith, Lawn Doctor President and CEO. “They are active members of their community, know the area well, and provide the high quality customer service and green, healthy yards that are the hallmark of the Lawn Doctor brand.”

If you’re interested in having local experts take care of your lawn and yard, contact Lawn Doctor of Mandeville-Covington at 985-792-9200, email Group1204(at)lawndoctor(dot)com, or click here to get your free lawn care quote to learn what Lawn Doctor can do for you: http://www.lawndoctor.com/mandeville/covington/la.

ABOUT LAWN DOCTOR, INC.

Lawn Doctor, the largest lawn care franchise in the country, is comprised of locally owned and operated businesses supported by a national brand. The Lawn Doctor family of approximately 500 franchises in more than 40 states uses proprietary technology and equipment, designed and built in Lawn Doctor’s NJ manufacturing facility. Backed by a 100 percent guarantee, the licensed services provided by Lawn Doctor help maintain and improve overall condition and appearance of customers’ properties, as well as protect health and comfort with mosquito and tick control.

For more information on Lawn Doctor, visit http://www.lawndoctor.com and http://www.lawndoctorfranchise.com.

