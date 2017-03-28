gBehavior and RivalHealth, LLC Announce Merger

Global Behavioral Solutions, LLC (gBehavior) and RivalHealth, LLC are pleased to announce the merger of the two companies on March 10, 2017. According to Don Doster, CEO of the new company, “This is an exciting and historic milestone for our businesses. With the expanded services we can now offer, our joint client base will have the opportunity to move on to more comprehensive wellness and safety solutions without having to change vendors or work with additional suppliers.”

Pete Durand, President, said, “The combined company will have the scale, breadth and capabilities to compete more effectively and profitably in the wellness marketplace, which will create greater opportunities over the long term. I’m incredibly excited about the potential this merger unlocks for us. I believe we can move faster and with more impact by leveraging gBehavior’s scaleable rewards platform and RivalHealth’s vast front-end resources in a way that we would be unable to do on our own or with any other partner.“

Durand continued, “For now, gBehavior and RivalHealth will operate from our current offices in Atlanta and Raleigh. It will be business as usual for all of us. We are confident that our new affiliation will serve us all well. gBehavior and RivalHealth will maintain their brands in the market place. The newly merged company will continue to be on the front end of innovation and engagement strategies in the employee health and wellness industries.

About RivalHealth

RivalHealth is a fitness-based wellness platform that engages employees with daily exercise and nutrition activities and sustains engagement through social interaction, challenges, incentives and outcomes. Since 2009, RivalHealth has created the most powerful exercise and nutrition platform on the market. For additional information, visit http://www.rivalhealth.com or contact sales(at)rivalhealth(dot)com.

About gBehavior

gBehavior delivers comprehensive employee engagement solutions that focus on our clients’ financial goals, while motivating employees to participate in activities and meet guidelines that help them realize new levels of safety and wellness. Since its inception in 2003, gBehavior has served as a thought leader and an innovative technology developer in the engagement industry. For additional information, visit http://www.gbehavior.com or contact support(at)gbehavior(dot)com.

