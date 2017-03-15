Gain greater ROI from your Salesforce investment with Work-Relay

Work-Relay (work-relay.com) today announced a technology partnership with Business Rules Management System (BRMS) leader, InRule Technology®.

InRule® is an enterprise-grade BRMS for Salesforce. By integrating InRule and Work-Relay, customers can author and deploy business rules in conjunction with their Work-Relay business processes on the Salesforce platform without the need for complex code modifications.

“This partnership is a very natural fit because both Work-Relay and InRule seek to allow their clients to gain greater ROI from their Salesforce investment,” said John Shap, CEO, Work-Relay. “Since rules creation is such an integral part of business process management, our collaboration provides customers with an enhanced ability to bring mission-critical enterprise applications to market faster and with greater configurability.”

An increasing number of organizations seek the ability to automate and streamline BPM and business rules, and require solutions that can be customized and executed without developer support. Because most enterprise-level systems have complex workflows that include rules, criteria and decision logic, BRMS and BPM technologies can be effectively combined to meet these demands.

“Integrating Work-Relay and InRule provides our Salesforce customers with transparency into rules and processes, delivering agility to meet evolving operational demands, customer needs and regulatory requirements,” said Rik Chomko, co-founder and CEO, InRule Technology. “We are excited to partner with Work-Relay, an established Salesforce partner with a record of bringing value to customers through its proven BPM solutions.”

Work-Relay combines Business Process Management (BPM) with project management to help PMOs better plan, execute, manage, scale, measure and improve complex processes and projects. Headquartered in Chicago, Work-Relay works with both startup and Fortune 100 companies across a broad range of industries, including media, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution, oil & gas, and finance.

InRule Technology® enables organizations to make faster, more effective decisions by reducing change cycles and automating business rules. IT and business personnel use InRule’s Business Rules Management System (BRMS) to easily put Policy into PracticeTM, in hours not days, to increase productivity, grow revenues and improve customer service. More than 350 members of the InRule User Community in 21 countries rely on InRule’s rule engine to reduce development and change cycles by up to 90 percent for their core systems and customer-facing applications. InRule Technology is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner and has been delivering significant and measurable business and IT results to customers since 2002. For more information visit http://www.inrule.com.