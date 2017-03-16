Captive Alternatives, GPO4Biz offer cost-saving payment processing.

Being able to cost-effectively accept credit card payments is not only more convenient, it gets members paid faster.

Captive Alternatives (CapAlt), the Atlanta based risk management consultancy that pioneered the Protected Captive™ business model, today announced that it has teamed with GPO4Biz, a group purchasing organization that assembles best-in-class suppliers into client-specific buying portfolios, to offer a low-cost payment processing option to its members. The joint offering replaces the high commissions built into credit card acceptance with a flat annual fee.

"This collaboration with GPO4Biz will allow their association members to save 50% to 70% off the cost of accepting credit card payments,” said CapAlt CFO and COO David Kirkup. "Being able to cost-effectively accept credit card payments is not only more convenient, it gets members paid faster."

This new program from CapAlt allows GPO4Biz to provide their members with a money-saving no-commission flat fee service supported by a national credit card processor.

About Captive Alternatives

Captive Alternatives is a leading consultant helping business owners control their cost of risk through the use of a Private Insurance Company™. CapAlt's innovative business model, the Protected Captive™, helps owners manage hidden risks, transfer high exposure to third parties, and financially reward themselves for effective risk management. CapAlt delivers custom risk management solutions through an industry-first Puerto Rico International Insurer, and manages operations from their offices in Atlanta and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit http://www.captivealternatives.com.

About GPO4Biz

GPO4Biz is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) focused on helping its members save in the three main categories of business expenditures: Human Resources, Business Management and New Construction & Remodeling. Its management team has more than 100 years in GPO contract negotiating experience. GPO4Biz is dedicated to targeting only “Best In Class” suppliers that offer true value to its members. Expert negotiators leverage the combined purchasing power of its membership to create world class programs. For more information, visit http://www.gpo4biz.com.