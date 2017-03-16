Collibra, the leading data governance platform for business users, today announced Shankar Vedantam, NPR’s Social Science Correspondent and Host of the Hidden Brain podcast, and Dennis Slattery, Data Strategist, Architect and Governance specialist, will keynote its second annual Data Citizens Conference, May 2-3, 2017. With over 400 attendees expected at this year’s event, the Collibra Data Citizens event is the world’s largest gathering of key stakeholders interested in data governance and the trends and technologies driving fundamental changes in how businesses access, understand, and use data.

“Information has the power to help businesses gain competitive advantage – but only if business users can easily find and trust that data,” said Felix Van de Maele, CEO of Collibra. “To address this challenge, organizations are increasingly adopting data governance as a ‘system of record’ to help them exercise control over processes and methods employed by business users to improve data quality. Our Data Citizens Conference offers a platform for business users from multiple industries to share best practices and the latest thinking in data governance to be truly data-driven enterprises and gain competitive advantage.”

About the Data Citizens Conference

The Collibra Data Citizens Conference ’17 will offer attendees, including Chief Data Officers, data analysts, data stewards, and other business data users, a unique opportunity to explore modern, holistic data governance and interact with peers who are tackling the challenges of driving change in how data is used, nurtured and governed in their organizations.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, May 2, with a keynote presentation from NPR’s Vedantam, focusing on the “psychology of data” – how the brain processes information, the effects of information overload on the way we think, and how managers can drive change within organizations to make data more relevant. On Wednesday, May 3, Slattery, who has worked with banks and investment firms in the US, Europe and Asia on governance strategies and implementation, will present on “Complying with the GDPR: It’s not about me; it’s about you.”

Sessions throughout the Conference will take a deep dive into critical data topics including real-life case studies about how to drive enterprise-wide data governance adoption; first steps to becoming a good data citizen; the Amazonification of Data via a data catalog; Data Lineage Diagrams; and hands-on, in-person training and certification workshops conducted by Collibra University.

To learn more or to register for Data Citizens ‘17, visit: http://citizens.collibra.com.

About Collibra

As the leader in data governance software for business users, Collibra helps organizations across the world gain competitive advantage by maximizing the value of their data across the enterprise. Collibra is the only platform purpose-built to address the gamut of data stewardship, governance, and management needs of the most complex, data-intensive industries. Our flexible and configurable cloud-based or on-premises solution puts people and processes first – automating data governance and management to quickly and securely deliver trusted data to the business users who need it. Learn more at http://www.collibra.com.