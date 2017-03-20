This year’s Spring Meeting was especially timely as it is historically our regulatory-focused conference, and we are currently in the midst of trying to navigate the ACA restructure ahead.

Hosting its annual Spring Meeting in Washington D.C. last week from March 15-17, the Society of Professional Benefit Administrators (SPBA) covered a variety of regulatory topics affecting employee benefit plans.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) and its future reform was a focal point as third party administrator (TPA) members and attendees discussed the possible direction the rule could take under the new administration and the would-be effects on self-funded plans. Other key topics related to the ACA included employer plan reporting requirements with Forms 1094 and 1095 as well as the non-discrimination provision in Section 1557 and how it applies to self-funding.

“This year’s Spring Meeting was especially timely as it is historically our regulatory-focused conference, and we are currently in the midst of trying to navigate the ACA restructure ahead,” said Anne Lennan, SPBA president.

More than 350 people attended the Spring Meeting, which included SPBA members, government officials, lawyers, industry experts and members of Congress. “It is very beneficial to have this diverse range of perspectives in the room when discussing such complex regulations and issues,” Lennan said. “Our Association and its TPA members work closely with policymakers on a regular basis, and there is a lot of good that comes from this open exchange of ideas.”

Throughout the three-day conference, SPBA members learned about:



HIPAA privacy and security as it relates to compliance, audits and enforcement

Employee benefit litigation of interest to TPAs

Health care fraud challenges and detection tactics for TPAs

Developing a compliant workplace wellness program

IRS initiatives for employer-shared responsibility

Participants were also able to select from topic-specific workshop options that explored PPO networks, stop loss insurance, Taft-Hartley Plans and Cafeteria Plans.

“Education has always been a cornerstone of SPBA membership and it is something that is of significant emphasis at our Spring Meetings,” Lennan said. “As regulations and compliance needs constantly evolve in employee benefits, we remain committed to keeping TPAs in the know with the latest information.”

For more information about SPBA, contact:

General Inquiries – Fred Hunt, SPBA Active Past President, fred(at)spbatpa(dot)org or 301-718-7722

Membership Inquiries – Kathy Strauss, Director of Member Services, kathy(at)spbatpa(dot)org or 301-718-7722

SPBA is the national association of Third Party Administration (TPA) firms that manage client employee benefit plans. It is estimated that over 70% of U.S. workers and their dependents in non-federal health coverage are in plans administered by TPAs. The clients of TPA firms include every size and format of employment, including large and small employers, state/county/city plans, union, non-union, collectively bargained multiemployer plans, as well as most industries and professions.