Disabled Veterans National Foundation Announces Launch of New Website

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) (http://www.dvnf.org) has announced the launch of its new website, as well as a new logo in an effort to help push the organization forward.

In an effort to improve upon the organization’s image and services it provides to veterans, it was determined that it was time for a new look. Since 2017 will mark the 10 year anniversary of DVNF, the organization felt it was an opportune time to launch a new site.

Visitors to the site will find a cleaner, more user-friendly website. A major goal was for veterans who are in search of information and resources to be able to access it effortlessly. In addition, the organization wanted to call more attention to the challenges veterans face while also featuring the success stories of those who are working to overcome those challenges.

New Logo

Another change coinciding with the site launch is the introduction of a new logo. With this new look, DVNF hopes to incorporate feelings of pride in those who have served our nation, and in those who are still serving. They also hope to demonstrate a more modern approach to its programs and image.

“As DVNF works to ensure that our veterans are cared for, we are working to build new programs, and expand our current services,” said DVNF CEO, Joseph VanFonda (USMC SgtMaj Ret.). “We feel that this new appearance will help set a solid base for the present and the future of the foundation.”

The new site launched on March 9th, and features a completely new layout and user interface. These changes can be found at http://www.dvnf.org.

About DVNF:

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

We achieve this mission by:

