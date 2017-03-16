Maximize the Customer Experience in the Contact Center No real alternative exists today on the market.

Colin Taylor, CEO and Chief Chaos Officer of The Taylor Reach Group, Inc., announced today, that the company has expanded their customer experience consulting services. Taylor Reach is now offering a suite of Customer Experience services: CX Health Check – a best practice benchmarking service that will allow organizations to gauge and assess the quality and effectiveness of the Customer Experience being delivered by their call or contact centers. CX Snapshotz – offers a deep analysis of live calls across centers, addressing the 3 dimensions having greatest impact on CX. A detailed report is provided, assessing the center from a customer perspective across 30 variables. CX Evaluation – provides a deep analysis of the customer journey as it engages with the contact center against 12 key factors of successful CX.

“More than half of all customer interactions occur in contact center today, yet most organizations do not have any real insight into this critical activity. Customer experience has significant impact on customer satisfaction, loyalty and retention. The customer experience delivered through contact centers, has never been as critical to an organization’s success, as it is today.” said Taylor.

“Taylor Reach, a recognized expert in the areas of customer experience, customer service and contact center, has developed this service to meet the demands of our clients,” stated Taylor. “No real alternative exists today on the market and we are excited regarding the prospects for this service.”

The CX Health Check assessment, benchmarks the customer experience against 50 leading metrics that have a direct impact on the effectiveness of the service and experience delivered. The detailed report highlights the areas where the center is performing well, areas for improvement and a comparison to how best practice organizations deliver the customer experience through their contact centers; allowing the participating firm to identify and prioritize improvement opportunities. “CX Health Check’ provides insight that enables organizations to improve their Customer Experience immediately,” said Taylor.

The CX Snapshotz, assesses your centers’ ability to deliver the desired experience, assessing the customer interaction against customer effort, rational and emotion connectedness.

CX Evaluation, employs trained, psychological profilers who assess your customer experience, based on actual engagements, across 12 attributes that define superior experience delivery. CX Evaluation also allows organizations to assess the Return on the Experience (ROE).

