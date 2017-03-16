APLA Plus Comparison Chart Even before post-processing, APLA+ exhibits significantly higher impact strength than ABS.

APLA+ was created specifically for 3D printing, where most filament materials are formulated first for other industries then adapted for FDM filaments. Its predecessor, APLA, was the first ever material formulated specifically for 3D printers.

Specifically, APLA+ was designed with the high impact strength needed in industrial applications to meet the growing demand by companies for a material with the properties of ABS, but the printability of PLA. Where annealed APLA displays impact strength levels at 1.7 times that of standard PLA, the new APLA+ boasts 4.3 times that of PLA. Even before post-processing, APLA+ exhibits significantly higher impact strength than ABS.

Both APLA formulations are annealing PLAs with high heat resistance. A post-print annealing process will crystallize the materials and provide additional heat and impact properties.

All of 3D-Fuel’s PLA materials (Ingeo™ PLA, APLA, and APLA+) are all NatureWorks’ Ingeo™ certified, meaning the filament has passed a defined set of tests to assure the quality of the product.

Annealing directions and printing tips may be found here: http://www.3dfuel.com/advanced-pla/

APLA+ is available now at 3DFuel.com. Currently only in Natural, other colors will be released shortly.

Product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOF3r3GylQg&feature=youtu.be

About 3DomFuel

In early 2016, the filament manufacturers 3Dom USA, 3Dom Europe, and 3D-Fuel united to form 3DomFuel, maker of the 3D-Fuel brand. This new company has increased production and R&D capabilities, and a renewed focus on materials development.

About NatureWorks

NatureWorks LLC is a company dedicated to meeting the world's needs today without compromising the earth’s ability to meet the needs of tomorrow. Today, NatureWorks is a world leading biopolymers supplier and innovator with its Ingeo portfolio of naturally advanced materials made from renewable, abundant feedstocks with performance and economics that compete with oil-based intermediates, plastics, and fibers, and provide brand owners new cradle-to-cradle options after the use of their products. NatureWorks is jointly owned by Thailand's largest chemical producer, PTT Global Chemical, and Cargill, which provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. For general information on NatureWorks and Ingeo, visit http://www.natureworksllc.com.