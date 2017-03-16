The Social Shake-Up Show (May 22 – 24), the leading social media marketing conference in the U.S., today announced the first annual Movers & Shakers award program’s honorees. The prestigious list contains social media mavens from small business to big brands alike that were judged by the measurable, positive effects their social media leadership has had for their brand or clients, and/or on how they have demonstrated that they are industry thought leaders in the use of social media for brands.

The panel of judges, comprised of social media and digital experts from across industries, received nearly 300 applications for the inaugural program. The honoree list is broken into two groups--- The Movers and Shakers and the Rising Stars. The Movers and Shakers have successfully shakin’ up the social media strategy of their brand or client through creative and forward-thinking efforts. The Movers and Shakers are (in alphabetical order):

Melissa Baratta, AFFECT

Lewis Bertolucci, HUMANA

Andree Boisselle, MOLSON COORS CANADA

Blair Broussard, AR|PR

Caroline Burger, ACCENTURE LLP

Kathleen Celano, BROWNSTEIN GROUP

Kirsten Chiala, CISCO

Lauren Cleland, VISIT SAVANNAH

Carmen Shirkey Collins, CISCO

Lauren Cochran, MIAMI HEAT

Kimberly Davis, UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA

Juntae DeLane, DIGITAL BRANDING INSTITUTE

Veetika Deoras, TATA CAPITAL LIMITED

Temeka Easter, SALLIE MAE

Courtney Friedman, SAS

Dan Gingiss, HUMANA

Kirsten Hamstra, SAS

Liz Harter, UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME

Joy Hays, AT&T

Kara Hendrick, VELCRO COMPANIES

T. Andrew Huddleston, UAW

Katie Keating, IBM

Katrina Kuhn, CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION

Dea Lawrence, VARIETY

Lindsay Listanski, COLDWELL BANKER REAL ESTATE

Andrea Margolin, FLEISHMANHILLARD

Jean Scheidnes, SOCIAL MEDIA DELIVERED

Erica Metzger, BAYADA HOME HEALTH CARE

Hailie Meyer, NOBLE COMMUNICATIONS

Cheryl Mikovch, IBM

Mikhail Naumov, DIGITALGENUIS

Lauren Nolan, XO GROUP, INC.

Maikel O’Hanlon, HORIZON MEDIA

Samantha Pepi, STORY PARTNERS

Patrick Riccards, WOODROW WILSON NATIONAL FELLOWSHIP FOUNDATION

Stacey Sayer, LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS

Molly Singraber, WALGREENS

Americo Campos Silva, SHELL

Brooks Thomas, SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Karen Thomas, THOMAS PUBLIC RELATIONS

Lauren Thomas, CRICKET WIRELESS

Jim Tobin, CARUSELE

P’nina Topham, UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON

Sarah Vedas, INTEL

Vanessa Wojtusiak, WTNH-TV

The Rising Stars below exemplify grace and leadership as they have either recently stepped into a new role or recently faced a new social media challenge in the past year, and exceeded expectations. The Rising Stars are (in alphabetical order):

Yariann Adorno, EMPRESAS SANTANA

Marc Babin, WESTIN GRAND CAYMAN

Christian Betlyon, ALLEBACH COMMUNICATIONS

Megan Brewer, PRUDENTIAL

Jason Clayden, WORLDVENTURES

Brittnee Jones, TREVELINO/KELLER

Philippa Levenberg, STORY PARTNERS

Leanne McNaughton, UNION GAS

Ryan Nawrocki, MD TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION

Taylor Pecko-Reid, AMERICAN COLLEGE OF CHEST PHYSICIANS

Casie Shimansky, CISCO

Ryan Somers, SAP

Rio Tazewell, PEOPLE FOR THE AMERICAN WAY

Taylor Tropea, VALLEY FORGE TOURISM & CONVENTION BUREAU

Kristin Wardian, CURATE DIRECTIVE

Melissa Warnke, ALABAMA RETAIL ASSOCIATION

Lauren White, INTERFACE

“This award program encompasses what the entire Social Shake-Up Show is about, the celebration of social media success and the people who continue to drive it further,” said Amy Jefferies, vice president of marketing & show director. “On behalf of the entire Social Shake-Up team, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate this year’s winners for their hard work, dedication and passion to their careers and this industry.”

All winners will be honored during the conference at the Social Media Innovators Awards Luncheon Ceremony on May 23, 2017 from 12 pm -1 pm. To celebrate and network with the honorees, register now and take advantage of the Early Bird Rate, a $500 discount, which ends April 5, 2017.

For registration questions, contact director of marketing, Laura Snitkovskiy at laura(at)accessintel(dot)com. To sponsor this event, contact business development manager, Jonathan Politte at jpolitte(at)accessintel(dot)com.

About The Social Shake-Up: Show

The Social Shake-Up Show is an annual conference presented by PR News in partnership with Social Media Today and dozens of leaders in the marketing, PR and customer experience arena. The 2017 Show will take place May 22-24 in Atlanta and will bring together hundreds of social, digital, marketing, PR and communications professionals focused on better integrating social media into their business strategies. For more information, visit http://www.socialshakeupshow.com.