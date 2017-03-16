New York, NY (PRWEB) March 16, 2017
The Social Shake-Up Show (May 22 – 24), the leading social media marketing conference in the U.S., today announced the first annual Movers & Shakers award program’s honorees. The prestigious list contains social media mavens from small business to big brands alike that were judged by the measurable, positive effects their social media leadership has had for their brand or clients, and/or on how they have demonstrated that they are industry thought leaders in the use of social media for brands.
The panel of judges, comprised of social media and digital experts from across industries, received nearly 300 applications for the inaugural program. The honoree list is broken into two groups--- The Movers and Shakers and the Rising Stars. The Movers and Shakers have successfully shakin’ up the social media strategy of their brand or client through creative and forward-thinking efforts. The Movers and Shakers are (in alphabetical order):
Melissa Baratta, AFFECT
Lewis Bertolucci, HUMANA
Andree Boisselle, MOLSON COORS CANADA
Blair Broussard, AR|PR
Caroline Burger, ACCENTURE LLP
Kathleen Celano, BROWNSTEIN GROUP
Kirsten Chiala, CISCO
Lauren Cleland, VISIT SAVANNAH
Carmen Shirkey Collins, CISCO
Lauren Cochran, MIAMI HEAT
Kimberly Davis, UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA
Juntae DeLane, DIGITAL BRANDING INSTITUTE
Veetika Deoras, TATA CAPITAL LIMITED
Temeka Easter, SALLIE MAE
Courtney Friedman, SAS
Dan Gingiss, HUMANA
Kirsten Hamstra, SAS
Liz Harter, UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Joy Hays, AT&T
Kara Hendrick, VELCRO COMPANIES
T. Andrew Huddleston, UAW
Katie Keating, IBM
Katrina Kuhn, CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION
Dea Lawrence, VARIETY
Lindsay Listanski, COLDWELL BANKER REAL ESTATE
Andrea Margolin, FLEISHMANHILLARD
Jean Scheidnes, SOCIAL MEDIA DELIVERED
Erica Metzger, BAYADA HOME HEALTH CARE
Hailie Meyer, NOBLE COMMUNICATIONS
Cheryl Mikovch, IBM
Mikhail Naumov, DIGITALGENUIS
Lauren Nolan, XO GROUP, INC.
Maikel O’Hanlon, HORIZON MEDIA
Samantha Pepi, STORY PARTNERS
Patrick Riccards, WOODROW WILSON NATIONAL FELLOWSHIP FOUNDATION
Stacey Sayer, LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS
Molly Singraber, WALGREENS
Americo Campos Silva, SHELL
Brooks Thomas, SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Karen Thomas, THOMAS PUBLIC RELATIONS
Lauren Thomas, CRICKET WIRELESS
Jim Tobin, CARUSELE
P’nina Topham, UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
Sarah Vedas, INTEL
Vanessa Wojtusiak, WTNH-TV
The Rising Stars below exemplify grace and leadership as they have either recently stepped into a new role or recently faced a new social media challenge in the past year, and exceeded expectations. The Rising Stars are (in alphabetical order):
Yariann Adorno, EMPRESAS SANTANA
Marc Babin, WESTIN GRAND CAYMAN
Christian Betlyon, ALLEBACH COMMUNICATIONS
Megan Brewer, PRUDENTIAL
Jason Clayden, WORLDVENTURES
Brittnee Jones, TREVELINO/KELLER
Philippa Levenberg, STORY PARTNERS
Leanne McNaughton, UNION GAS
Ryan Nawrocki, MD TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION
Taylor Pecko-Reid, AMERICAN COLLEGE OF CHEST PHYSICIANS
Casie Shimansky, CISCO
Ryan Somers, SAP
Rio Tazewell, PEOPLE FOR THE AMERICAN WAY
Taylor Tropea, VALLEY FORGE TOURISM & CONVENTION BUREAU
Kristin Wardian, CURATE DIRECTIVE
Melissa Warnke, ALABAMA RETAIL ASSOCIATION
Lauren White, INTERFACE
“This award program encompasses what the entire Social Shake-Up Show is about, the celebration of social media success and the people who continue to drive it further,” said Amy Jefferies, vice president of marketing & show director. “On behalf of the entire Social Shake-Up team, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate this year’s winners for their hard work, dedication and passion to their careers and this industry.”
All winners will be honored during the conference at the Social Media Innovators Awards Luncheon Ceremony on May 23, 2017 from 12 pm -1 pm. To celebrate and network with the honorees, register now and take advantage of the Early Bird Rate, a $500 discount, which ends April 5, 2017.
