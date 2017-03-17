If you think that company culture can be established simply by providing foosball tables, bean bag chairs and great parties, think again. In her newly published book, Your Company Culture Ecosystem: Growing a Vibrant Business, author Kristin E. Robertson provides a practical, operationally-based model for growing a positive organizational culture. The book, released in February, 2017, is available for $24.95 on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Ms. Robertson declares that “Company culture is a result of everything you do in a company: how you treat employees, customers and vendors and how you embody your core values daily.”

First and foremost, the book establishes that a positive company culture contributes to the profitability and effectiveness of the organization, and can be a competitive differentiator in the market. Robertson’s culture model, called the Company Culture Ecosystem, encompasses all aspects of running a values-driven company. It shows how to articulate core values and embed them in all aspects of running a business, including leadership, people programs, rituals and stories, operational processes and accountability systems.

The book serves as a checklist of what to do to grow a vibrant, positive and consistent organizational culture. It is replete with six case studies of companies who are growing vibrant cultures and many anecdotes taken from Robertson’s experience in coaching and consulting to a variety of companies in the high-tech and professional service industries.

More information is available at http://www.yourcompanycultureecosystem.com