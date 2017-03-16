We’re also optimistic about the growing opportunities that this asset class holds for both institutional and retail investors in the coming years

LendIt, the world’s largest show in lending and fintech, announced that they have selected Prime Meridian Capital Management as the winner in the Top Fund Manager category at the first annual LendIt Awards. The Top Fund Manager finalists were awarded to companies that demonstrated vision and commitment to the online lending sector, while delivering outstanding performance.

Prime Meridian Capital Management was selected as a finalist out of hundreds of applicants worldwide and by more than 30 industry experts who judged finalists representing innovation, emerging talent and top performers. Prime Meridian was in competition for top honors with fellow industry leaders, HCG and Incline. Award winners were announced at The LendIt Awards Ceremony on March 7 at the LendIt conference in New York City. A complete list of industry winners can be found here.

“Having been on the front lines of emerging and later stage FinTech companies for the past five years, we wanted to unveil our own best of the best industry accolades,” said Jason Jones, Co-Founder, LendIt. “We were positively overwhelmed with the high number and high caliber of entrees. These finalists represent some of the most innovative companies that are radically improving financial services through technology.”

“We are truly honored to be named as Top Fund Manager by LendIt”, says Don Davis, managing partner at Prime Meridian Capital Management. “We’re also optimistic about the growing opportunities that this asset class holds for both institutional and retail investors in the coming years.”

About Prime Meridian Capital Management

Prime Meridian Capital Management is an investment management firm specializing in online/Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Marketplace Lending strategies. Our funds provide investors with access to short-duration, high yield loan portfolios by taking advantage of the efficiencies in the burgeoning P2P lending space. Loans include consumer debt consolidation, small business financing, real estate, auto financing, and more. We select loans using a risk-based pricing approach that focuses on yield, duration, and credit quality with the objective of achieving consistent returns that have low volatility and low correlation to other asset classes. The construction of our funds is designed to create a diversified loan portfolio in each of P2P/Marketplace Lending verticals: consumer loans (Prime Meridian Income Fund), small business loans (Prime Meridian Small Business Lending Fund), leveraged consumer loans (Poise Lending Fund), and real estate loans (Prime Meridian Real Estate Lending Fund). For more information, contact 925-587-5075 or visit http://www.pmifunds.com

About LendIt

LendIt is the world’s largest event series dedicated to connecting the fintech and lending community. Our conferences bring together the leading lending platforms, investors, and service providers in our industry for unparalleled educational, networking, and business development opportunities. LendIt hosts three conferences annually: our flagship conference LendIt USA as well as LendIt Europe in London and LendIt China in Shanghai. Learn more at http://www.lendit.com/.