Coastal Sotheby’s International Realty announced earlier this month that it closed the sale on 12220 Tillinghast Drive in Palm Beach Gardens for $6,350.000. This is the highest-priced sale in over two years in Old Palm Golf Club. This was followed just one week later by the closing of 7014 SE Harbor Circle for $6,500,000 in the exclusive community of Sailfish Point in Stuart. This sale marked the highest-priced, non-oceanfront home in the Martin and St. Lucie County markets, excluding Jupiter Island, according to the local MLS records.

Old Palm Golf Club is a prestigious neighborhood located in Palm Beach Gardens, known for its signature 18-hole Raymond Floyd designed championship golf course and luxury amenities. 12220 Tillinghast Drive was under contract in 44 days. The custom-built, 6 bedroom home offered high level finishes, a two bedroom guest home, a 1,050 SF outdoor kitchen area, resort style pool and top-of-the-line upgrades throughout. The estate was listed by Coastal Sotheby’s International Realty’s associates Sheila Crosby and Melanie Barre.

Sailfish Point, a private, world-class neighborhood located at the southernmost tip of Stuart, is unlike any other community in the area, offering an island type feel, surrounded on three sides by water, only accessible by a single road or boat. The 532-acre sea island community offers a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, yacht club, marina, fishing activities, tennis, fitness, spa and more. The home at 7014 SE Harbor Circle was listed and under contract in 20 days by Blaine ‘Doc’ Ellingson. At $799 per square foot, this is the second highest per square foot sale recorded in the market.

Managing Broker, Kelly Martin states, “both of these homes set the standard for excellence in our local market and are great closings to start the first quarter of 2017. I am not surprised by the benchmark sales prices in these neighborhoods, as our marketing efforts and experienced sales associates are the reasons why these sales were such a success.”

These significant sales were followed by the announcement that Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates, LLC achieved approximately $95 billion in global sales volume for 2016, the highest annual sales volume performance in the history of the brand. The Sotheby’s International Realty brand is at a constant growth and this is evident across all facets of the local Palm Beach Gardens and Stuart markets.

About Coastal Sotheby’s International Realty

Formed in 2009, Coastal Sotheby's International Realty is a boutique real estate firm with offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Stuart and within The Bear’s Club. The brokerage is dedicated to providing extraordinary service to buyers and sellers of distinctive properties throughout The Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast. As an affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, the world’s preeminent luxury real estate brand, The Sotheby’s International Realty network is the only true international luxury real estate brokerage in the area with more than 20,000 independent sales associates located in over 880 offices and 70 countries and territories worldwide. Each office in independently owned and operated.