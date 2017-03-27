Adjustable Stainless Steel Lifting Attachment for Handling Rolls of Film and Paper The clamp cradle attachment for handling rolls of paper and film is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions.

New to Packline Materials Handling, this clamp cradle attachment has been designed and produced to meet with a customer’s requirement of lifting, transporting and loading different sizes of rolls of paper and film to a range of different packaging machines. Constructed from stainless steel, this lifter is suitable for clean room environments such as those found in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

The unique design supports the rolls by using a lifting shaft which is positioned through the central core of the roll. The shaft is retained at each end by a pair of securing latches. This ensures a safe and efficient solution which provides simple and controlled operation.

The lifting shaft is of a set length which enables the handling of many roll widths. The clamp attachment can be quickly and easily adjusted by a handwheel to suit the specific roll which is being handled at any one time.

This roll lifting equipment raises and lowers the attachment by a battery powered mechanism and this is operated by simple up and down buttons which are located ergonomically on the machines handle bars.

The design offers strength and durability with ease of operating and is suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications as the solution is manufactured in stainless steel.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of ‘Compac’ lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Technical Specification:

Attachment Lift Capacity: 150kg / 330.69lbs.

Centre of Gravity: 747mm / 29.41 inches (from column).

Attachment Mass: 58kg / 127.87lbs.

Main Materials: Stainless Steel & Anodised Aluminium.

Lifting Shaft Diameter: 25mm / 0.98 inches.

Minimum Lifting Shaft Length: 590mm / 23.23 inches.

Maximum Lifting Shaft Length: 1122mm / 44.17 inches.

This stainless steel roll handling equipment is suitable for use in the following industries:



Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today’s narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on the new stainless steel clamp cradle attachment for handling rolls of paper, foil and film, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the ‘EZ Lift’.

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource USA LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034

http://www.ultrasourceusa.com/

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline’s website.