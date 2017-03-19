Rethinking MDM in the era of Cloud, Data Discovery and High Scale

Riversand Technologies Providing Relevance, Trust and Insights for your Master Data

Riversand Technologies to present new innovative vision for Relevance and Insight in Master Data Management at the 2017 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, at the InterContinental O2, in London. Riversand’s CEO and co-founder, Upen Varanasi to make visionary presentation on Monday, 20th March at 10.30am.

A framework of Trust complemented by Relevance & Insights is critical to realizing business imperatives. In the cloud-first world, elasticity of this framework is essential. The presentation will dive into Riversand’s Next Generation MDM platform and how it addresses the data management challenges of context, analytics, inference and correlation along with the core trust/quality aspects that we all grapple with today. View the full event agenda here.



Riversand is positioned in the “Visionaries” quadrant in the new Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management solutions, Bill O’Kane | Michael Patrick Moran, January 2017.

About Upen

Upen is the CEO and Co-founder of Riversand Technologies. He is an innovative leader who holds the responsibility of setting the overall strategy and vision for Riversand. Upen brings an extensive expertise in the areas of MDM, PIM, PLM and Content Management. A University of Missouri and IIT Alumni, Upen holds Masters and Bachelors degrees in Mechanical Engineering.

About Riversand

Riversand is a Master Data Management Visionary and a Product Information Management Leader. Riversand provides Trust, Relevance and Insights in the era of Data Discovery, Cloud and High Scale. Riversand’s MDMCenter is a single, integrated, scalable, and robust multi-domain MDM platform that caters to a variety of use cases across multiple verticals. In addition, Riversand offers specific solutions, such as Vendor Portal, Spare Parts Management, Material Master, GDSN on boarding, Media Asset Management, Print Publishing, and more. Riversand provides accelerated time-to-market, increased sales, improved order accuracy, reduced costs, and enhanced customer service. Visit Riversand.com for more information, and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter.

