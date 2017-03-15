With “March Madness” upon us, college basketball fans across the country are looking for tickets to see their team in the Big Dance. However, consumers should to be smart when searching for and purchasing tickets to ensure they are buying from a trustworthy source.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) has teamed up with the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB) to raise awareness and educate consumers about the smartest ways to buy tickets on the secondary resale market. The NATB, a BBB National Partner, is an association of more than 200 professional ticket resale companies who abide by a strict Code of Ethics with numerous consumer protection measures such as a 200% money-back guarantee.

“The most important thing fans need to remember is to do some research upfront,” said Mary E. Power, President and CEO of the Council of Better Business Bureaus, who is rooting for her alma mater, Michigan State. “Check bbb.org to read about past customers’ experiences, and check verifiedticketsource.com to make sure the seller is an NATB member. Don’t pay cash, don’t buy from a stranger, don’t use an unsecured website, and don’t believe the too-good-to-be-true deals.”

To learn more, check out these BBB Tips: bbb.org/tickets.

If you run into a dishonest ticket broker, file a complaint at bbb.org/complain. If you hear about, or are the victim of, a ticket scam, report it to bbb.org/scamtracker.

