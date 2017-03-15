Ply Gem Announces HGTV Smart Home 2017 Sponsorship

Ply Gem® (NYSE: PGEM) is pleased to announce that it is a sponsor of the fifth annual HGTV® Smart Home and HGTV® Smart Home Giveaway, featuring its Simonton Windows & Doors brand. The luxury home located in Scottsdale, Arizona will spotlight Simonton’s quality windows products from both its Daylight Max™ and Madeira™ product lines.

“We are proud to have our windows included in the HGTV Smart Home because it is at the forefront of cutting-edge home technology and design,” said John Castelino, Vice President of Marketing for Simonton. “Focused on quality, performance and style, Simonton Windows & Doors are the ‘smart’ choice for any homeowner and are perfect for this HGTV project and any home.”

HGTV® Smart Home Giveaway 2017

The official entry period for the HGTV Smart Home Giveaway 2017 will run from April 12, 2017 through June 2, 2017, on HGTV.com. The grand prize winner will receive the newly built, fully furnished home, keys to a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e 4Matic, plus $100,000 from national mortgage lender Quicken Loans.

Simonton’s My House Goals Sweepstakes

In conjunction with this year’s HGTV Smart Home Giveaway, on the Simonton Windows & Doors’ Pinterest page, one lucky winner will receive a $500 Gift Card. Go to simonton.com/HGTV-Pinterest to learn more.

Simonton Products Featured in the HGTV Smart Home 2017

This year’s HGTV Smart Home features Simonton’s DaylightMax and Madeira™ Windows. Simonton windows and doors are included in an exclusive rebate offer available for a limited time only. Visit simonton.com/HGTV-East to view which windows and patio doors qualify.

Simonton DaylightMax™ windows are designed to show more viewing space and to allow for more natural light. With less frame and more glass, the window provides more natural sunlight and open views. Further, the unique frame design provides a high level of energy efficiency to help to reduce heating and cooling costs. A narrow frame and wider viewing area provides up to 40 percent more daylight than wide-frame windows. The windows are available in select cities nationwide, in a variety of exterior colors, hardware finishes and a wide selection of decorative glass options.

Simonton Madeira™ series feature a variety of traditional frame designs, styles and colors that offer the proportion of classic wood windows. These energy efficient windows deliver excellent thermal efficiency, come in a variety of styles and with a vast selection of interior and exterior colors, decorative glass and grid options to provide a custom look. They are available in select cities throughout the nation.

Simonton Windows & Doors is one of the brands available from Ply Gem Building Products, delivering a broad portfolio of premium vinyl windows and patio doors for remodeling, new construction and coastal applications. For more information on Simonton and where to purchase its products, please visit simonton.com.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. ET on 6/2/17. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, visit HGTV.com/Smart or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: “HGTV Smart Home Giveaway”- RR, P.O. Box 53445, Knoxville, TN 37950. Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a DIY Network.

About Ply Gem Building Products

Ply Gem (NYSE: PGEM), headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a leading manufacturer of building products in North America. Ply Gem produces a comprehensive product line of windows and patio doors; vinyl, aluminum and steel siding and accessories; engineered slate and cedar roofing products; designer accents; cellular PVC trim and mouldings; vinyl fencing and railing; stone veneer and gutterware; all used in both new construction and home repair and remodeling in the United States and Canada. Visit plygem.com for more information.

HGTV, HGTV Smart Home, HGTV Smart Home Giveaway and their associated logos are trademarks of Scripps Networks, LLC. Used with permission; all rights reserved. Ply Gem, Simonton, Simonton Windows & Doors, Daylight Max and Madeira are trademarks of Ply Gem Industries, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.