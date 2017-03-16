Jim Parker, UHM SW Florida Area Sales Manager I’m excited to share my story and UHM opportunity with potential new team members in the Southwest market wanting to align with a mortgage company that truly values its Partners, their businesses and their success.

Jim Parker joins UHM as SW Florida Area Manager, bringing over 27 years in the mortgage industry and over 20 years in leadership.

“We are thrilled to have Jim join the team,” said UHM Southeast Regional Manager, Todd Matthews. He continued, “Jim’s breadth of experience will help us grow and lead our Tampa-to-Naples markets. I have known Jim for years, and I am extremely confident that his recruiting and leadership abilities will help us build one of our best areas in the country!”

As a top producing Branch Manager for over 22 years, Jim has built several high-producing teams in multiple markets. He also has experience in coaching and mentoring top producers, teaching them to focus their energy on creating extraordinary results both personally and professionally.

Jim commented, “I’m looking forward to the opportunities here at UHM. I’m excited to share my story and UHM opportunity with potential new team members in the Southwest market wanting to align with a mortgage company that truly values its Partners, their businesses and their success.”

In addition, Jim is giving of his time, contributions and experience to educate the community on sustainable homeownership. He is an active member of National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP) and a Past President in 2012, serving the Hispanic real-estate community. He currently sits on the board of Housing and Education Alliance, a nonprofit organization serving the housing community.

Jim Parker’s involvement and professionalism embody the Union Home Mortgage culture, and UHM is excited to welcome him to the team.

If you are interested in learning more about UHM or joining the UHM family in the Southwest Florida market, contact Jim at jparker(at)unionhomemortgage(dot)com or visit http://www.UnionHomeMortgage.com.