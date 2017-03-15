GS1 US will hold a series of workshops for healthcare professionals to guide them through GS1 Standards implementation to support the requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Unique Device Identification (UDI) rule.

Who: Beth Gibson, senior director industry development, medical devices, GS1 US

What: The GS1 US UDI Certificate Courses are one-day advanced workshops that will focus on the use and implementation of GS1 Standards, including Global Trade Item Number® (GTIN®), GS1 barcodes and the Global Data Synchronization Network™ (GDSN®), as a method to address the FDA UDI rule compliance requirements, and to load the Global Unique Device Identification Database (GUDID) with device information.

When and Where:

March 30, 2017

8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

GS1 US Offices - Chicago, IL

June 6, 2017

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Baltimore Hilton

Baltimore, MD (Co-located with UDI Conference 2017)

September 28, 2017

8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

GS1 US Offices - Chicago, IL

November 16, 2017

8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

GS1 US Offices – Lawrenceville, NJ

Who Should Attend: The workshop is designed for healthcare medical device manufacturers and individuals with front-line responsibility for implementing UDI within their organizations and for submitting device information to the GUDID.

Details: GS1 is an FDA-accredited issuing agency for UDI. Global GS1 Standards, administered in the U.S. by GS1 US, are authorized for use by manufacturers to address requirements of the FDA UDI rule. The FDA established this system starting in 2013 to adequately identify medical devices through their distribution and use, leading to enhanced patient safety.

For more information about these workshops, please visit http://www.gs1us.org/events.

About GS1 US

GS1 US, a member of the global information standards organization GS1®, brings industry communities together to solve supply-chain problems through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading-partner collaboration and for maximizing the cost effectiveness, speed, visibility, security and sustainability of their business processes. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC)-enabled RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). http://www.gs1us.org.

Legal Disclaimer: GS1 US makes no warranties of any kind relating to the suitability of GS1 standards and the services to a company’s compliance with such regulatory standards, laws rule and regulations. GS1 US employees are not representatives or agents of the FDA, and the content of this publication has not been reviewed, approved or authorized by the FDA.