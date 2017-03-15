Buffini & Company Recognized as Top Technology Company

Buffini & Company, the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America is proud to announce it has been named to the HousingWire 2017 HW TECH100™ list as a technology leader in the housing economy.

“The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100™ are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment,” said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. “These companies aren’t just taking part in the housing industry’s technological revolution; they’re leading it.”

“We’re excited and honored to be named to the prestigious TECH100,” says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company, “to be singled out as a technology leader is an honor and a reflection of our long standing commitment of providing our clients with the very best technology tools in the business.”

Based on Buffini & Company’s highly innovative “Work by Referral” sales system, HousingWire has highlighted the company’s flagship Referral Maker® CRM for Teams that was built to take the guesswork out of a real estate agent’s day-to-day operations and give team leaders real time performance data. Leaders are able to understand their team’s productivity, transaction pipeline and lead progress from a single dashboard. This is innovative, state-of-the-art technology at its best.

“The companies in the 2017 HW Tech100 cover the entire mortgage finance spectrum. There's hardly a corner of our industry that hasn't been transformed in some way, either by fintech startups focusing on a specific software need or legacy companies evolving to compete in the new environment,” said HousingWire Magazine Editor Sarah Wheeler. “Now more than ever, these companies are delivering the innovation this industry needs to do its most important job: supporting the American Dream.”

About Buffini & Company™

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate expert and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system and comprehensive business coaching and training programs, which have helped entrepreneurs in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International. Learn more at http://www.housingwire.com.

For further information: http://www.buffiniandcompany.com or 800-945-3485.