a truly exceptional and efficient sales experience for our customers at the San Antonio Riverwalk.

Realtime 3D Technology Produces...

Salefish Software, developers of advanced real estate software for the home building industry, have partnered with DC Partners in Houston, Texas, a developer of luxury high-rise condominiums, to enhance the sales experience for The ARTS Condominiums at Riverwalk. The condominium is part of the Thompson Riverwalk Hotel & Condos project in San Antonio, Texas.



With over 15,000 square feet of city views, the 20-story development positions itself as the premier hotel and luxury condominiums of San Antonio. The site is centrally located with a view across the Riverwalk of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The condominium component of the project, The ARTS Condominiums, features 8 floors with 67 luxury residences.



“We wanted to provide a truly exceptional and efficient sales experience for our customers at the San Antonio Riverwalk.” says Armin Thomas Deutsch, Executive Vice President, DC Partners USA. “Salefish Software provided exactly the technology solution we were looking for.”



Salefish is an award-winning real estate software that manages data and sales across all point of sales systems simultaneously. The distinguishing feature of the technology is the ability to provide real time data to all stakeholders. The result is a more streamlined sales process and buying experience. The software has been widely accepted by top builders in the Canadian market and recently received the Global Innovation Award for 2016 from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) in Washington, DC.



“I am excited about the opportunity of working with DC Partners on The ARTS Condominiums at the San Antonio Riverwalk. Salefish Software’s unique real estate Point-of-Sale platform leverages technology to ensure a seamless buying and selling experience for both the consumer and development’s sales staff. Moreover, DC Partners’ sales & marketing reach will extend online via our Home Buyer Live functionality which powers the ability to purchase real estate online.” says Frank Torres, Director of Business Development, Salefish Software.



About DC Partners



DC Partners is a real estate development and investment firm that develops high quality residential high-rise, mid-rise, mixed-use and suburban projects. The company’s portfolio of projects consists of more than 1.5 million square feet and $500M in development.



dcpartnersusa.com



About Salefish Software



Salefish Software provides real-time transactional data solutions that supports builders, developers and salespeople in providing open, convenient access to information for home and condo buyers. The industry leading technology enables pricing transparency and information portability for the purchaser and now facilitates sales online. Linking transactional data to 3D interactive and ERP systems provides a seamless and efficient solution for home builders and condo developers.



National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)

Global Innovation Award Winners for 2016



salefishsoftware.com