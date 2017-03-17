Controlling 2017 is the only dedicated conference for SAP professionals working with the management accounting (CO) module of SAP.

The Controlling 2017 conference offers SAP professionals an unprecedented opportunity to obtain SAP Controlling-focused education and take advantage of many networking opportunities to connect with peers and industry experts before, during, and after the conference.

Controlling 2017 is the only dedicated conference for SAP professionals working with the management accounting (CO) module of SAP. The conference features five main tracks:

Bring Your Boss to Controlling - Executive Strategy, SAP Finance, SAP Controlling, SAP Monitoring, Reporting & Analytics, and SAP Planning, Budgeting & Forecasting. Speakers are nationally and globally recognized for their expertise in SAP FI/CO.

For the first time, Controlling 2017 will feature Bring your boss to Controlling 2017!, executive sessions specifically for CFO’s, Controllers, Finance Directors and Managers, and anyone aspiring to these roles in their career. This track will provide education on change management, SAP direction and strategy, revenue recognition, and analytics. The conference will also include key updates from SAP on SAP S/4HANA.

To learn more about the conference and how you can increase your knowledge of SAP CO best practices, visit controlling.erpcorp.com.

Preview conference tracks and sessions here: controlling.erpcorp.com/tracks-sessions-overview

Take advantage of a $100 discount using code PR100, valid until March 31st, 2017.

You can join the SAP Controlling Community via social media on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. Learn more: controlling.erpcorp.com.

About ERP Corp

ERP Corp is a leading SAP consulting services and solutions provider specializing in SAP Controlling and Financials. ERP Corp also produces Controlling 2017, the only dedicated conference for SAP professionals working with SAP management accounting (CO).