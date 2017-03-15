Simplus, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner and the leader in Salesforce Quote-to-Cash implementations, will create more than 50 new jobs on the East Coast. Simplus, which already has locations across western and central U.S., states that this latest expansion will allow the company to better serve customers across the nation.

Since receiving funding from Salesforce Ventures in September 2016, Simplus has continued to grow and hire industry-leading talent. Simplus is currently looking to hire developers, project managers, portfolio managers, administrators and other talent.

“Simplus looks forward to welcoming new employees who want to grow with us as we expand into the East Coast,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “This growth reflects our commitment to providing exceptional service to our Quote-to-Cash clients across the country and our dedication to remaining the leading Salesforce Quote-to-Cash implementation partner. I am looking forward to working with new talent that will augment the abilities of our already cutting-edge team.”

Recently ranked No. 2 on the 2017 Top Company Cultures List by Entrepreneur and CultureIQ®, Simplus is guided by an overarching growth vision and embraces innovative ways to create greater synergy and momentum between team members.

"Culture really is one of our top metrics here at Simplus," said Paul Shin, marketing director of Simplus. "This award helps validate our focus as a company not to just grow the organization, but make it an incredible place to work. It is definitely an exciting time to be a part of the Simplus family.”

Those interested in applying at Simplus may do so at https://www.simplus.com/careers/positions/. For more information about Simplus, visit http://www.simplus.com or call (855) 256-8391.

ABOUT SIMPLUS

Simplus is a leading Gold Consulting Partner of Salesforce Quote-to-Cash implementations, providing solutions to help enterprises streamline quoting, sales, service, finance, operational and marketing workflows and business processes. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Simplus has certified staff with expertise in Salesforce Quote-to-Cash, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Pardot. Simplus has worked with many of today’s leading brands, including Winston Brands, Box, Zendesk, SurveyMonkey, Franklin Covey and more. For more information about Simplus, please visit http://www.simplus.com, or follow Simplus on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.