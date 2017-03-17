Susan George: Senior Consultant for Pathway to Excellence®

Tipton Communications, a fast-growing, full-service employee communications, public relations and marketing agency, serving corporations and hospitals nationwide, is pleased to welcome Susan E. George, RN, MPH, NEA-BC, VHA-CM, as a senior consultant for the ANCC Pathway to Excellence® accreditation.

Susan is a committed believer in the Pathway to Excellence® standards as a blueprint for building a strong nursing service focused on inter-professional collaboration to achieve organizational goals.

“Nurses are the backbone of healthcare delivery,” Susan said. “I truly enjoy working with nurses to showcase their skills and contributions to patients, colleagues and the organization. One of the most gratifying aspects of my role at Tipton is helping facilities put their best foot forward to demonstrate the high caliber of their nursing workforce.”

Susan spent 42 years with the Veterans Administration in progressive leadership roles from Nurse Manager to Associate Director, Patient Care Service (ADPCS)/Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). In her role as ADPCS/CNO, she provided leadership to many service and organization-wide committees and initiatives. She developed a respected nursing leadership team through training and coaching, led the first VA nursing service to achieve ANCC Pathway to Excellence® accreditation (2011, 2014), and served as a mentor for newly selected ADPCS/CNO staff. Her leadership was recognized with the Secretary of Veterans Affairs’ Nurse Executive Award for Excellence in Nursing and the Advancement of Nursing Programs.

Susan will be with Tipton team members at the Pathway to Excellence® Conference in Dallas, Texas, from April 27 to 28, 2017, booth 206.