Hyperwallet Announces Winners of Hyperwallet Hackathon in Austin

Hyperwallet, a leading global payouts provider to millions of independent workers, today announced the winners of the Hyperwallet Hackathon, an event that challenged developers to build a faster, safer, and smarter payout solution capable of helping charitable organizations distribute funds during a disaster.

The top prize of $2500, sponsored by Visa, went to Team Get 50/Give 50 (Dorian Penaloza, Max Loukianov, Joel Kleppinger, Hasun Amarasekara). The team’s solution featured a fund distribution mechanism that utilized Hyperwallet’s Visa Direct integration. The application was also multipurpose, including an SMS notification system that enabled donation acceptance and a geolocation qualification mechanism to help establish donation eligibility within the affected disaster area.

The second-place prize of $1500 was awarded to Team Reach (Danushka Abeysuriya, Lou Carpino, Ghanum Taylor), while Team Guard Me (Ananya Das, Sheel Bedi, Wenyuan Wu) took third place to win $1000. More than 75 developers registered to participate in the event.

“It’s been inspiring to see the new and exciting ways that Austin’s developer community has utilized Hyperwallet’s framework to support disaster relief efforts,” said Bill Crowley, Hyperwallet’s Chief Product Officer, who helped select the winners of the event. “This is the kind of outside-the-box thinking that we hope to see a lot more of in the payments space. We’re very impressed with all of the solutions submitted by our participants.”

“Today’s solutions go a long way in envisioning creative solutions that address disaster relief efforts, like verification, disaster fund collection and distribution methods,” said Kelly Alpert, Vice President, Visa Direct. “By working with Hyperwallet and the developer community, our hope is that future relief efforts will be aided by leaps in innovation, inspired by Hyperwallet and Visa Direct APIs.”

The Hyperwallet Hackathon was sponsored by Visa, Samsung ARTIK Cloud, Experis, HomeAway, and Envestnet | Yodlee. The event was conducted in support of Upbring, a Texas-based nonprofit organization aiming to end the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families, and communities. As part of its mission, Upbring disaster response steps in to help communities affected by tornadoes, floods, and other disasters.

