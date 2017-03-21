"Being a part of future cultural projects on Independence Mall in Philadelphia gives us a real connection to the city," said Jamie Wyper, co-founder of Philadelphia's JacobsWyper Architects.

JacobsWyper Architects, one of Philadelphia’s leading architecture firms, was selected to design the American Bible Society’s new $60 million Faith & Liberty Discovery Center that is planned for Independence Mall. This 40,000 square-foot space will be part of the Bible organization’s headquarters, which re-located to Philadelphia from New York City, and will bring a new interactive attraction that focuses on the Bible as a cultural force that has influenced history, faith and liberty.

“Being an integral part of this exciting, high profile project which will increase tourism in Philadelphia is an honor for our architecture and design firm,” commented Jamie Wyper, AIA, co-founder of JacobsWyper Architects. Leading the project is Peter Saylor, FAIA, whose museum project experience includes The Franklin Institute’s Karabots Pavilion, the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe and the Chemical Heritage Foundation’s Museum and Conference Center. JacobsWyper Architects was also recently selected to make improvements to the Independence Visitor Center, another significant cultural and tourism attraction in Philadelphia and located on Independence Mall.

JacobsWyper Architects is an architecture, planning and interior design firm based in Center City Philadelphia which, in addition to museums, specializes in corporate and higher education facilities, pharmaceutical and biotech research and manufacturing facilities and was an early adopter of activity-based workplace design. Other clients include Amtrak, Princeton University, The University of Pennsylvania, Swarthmore College, Wawa, Mars Drinks and the world’s most recognizable pharmaceutical companies. http://www.jacobswyper.com