MunchOn Logo We are helping restaurants who seek an innovative and cost-effective alternative to sharing ten to fifteen percent of their margin when using other online ordering platforms.

New Jersey-based technology startup Odin Holdings LLC announced today the launch of MunchOn, a new subscription based online ordering platform for restaurants. The platform gives restaurants the ability to market, receive and fulfill online orders with a secure payment gateway.

The product rollout will focus on markets under served today by large Third Party Online Ordering Services (TOOS). The cloud based platform is available to restaurants through mobile, tablet and cloud based applications and can be integrated with most Restaurant POS systems.

“We are helping restaurants who seek an innovative and cost-effective alternative to sharing ten to fifteen percent of their margin when using other online ordering platforms,” commented James Russo, President, Odin Holdings.

About Odin Holdings

Odin Holdings is a Mountain Lakes, N.J.-based firm focusing on technology solutions for the restaurant, food service and hospitality industries. The company is led by James Russo, an executive with over 20 years of experience in food distribution, hospitality and payments industries.