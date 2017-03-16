MANIC PANIC® Welcomes Alix Clymer as Newest Global Artistic Director

MANIC PANIC “Live out loud with no apologies!"

Tish & Snooky’s® MANIC PANIC® NYC, the creatively colored hair and cosmetics brand founded by punk rock visionaries Tish and Snooky Bellomo, is adding a new rainbow to its crew. MANIC PANIC® is delighted to announce the addition of Alix Clymer, founder of The Unicorn Tribe and owner of the upcoming Unicorn Tribe Salon, as its new Global Artistic Director.

As a six-time BTC One Shot Finalist and winner of the BTC Rainbow Shot of the Year in 2016, Clymer is a true artist. Leading The Age of The Artist movement, her vibrant passion for color and her, “Live out loud with no apologies!,” motto epitomizes the individuality at the core of the MANIC PANIC® brand. As its newest Global Artistic Director, Clymer will be responsible for leading the global color rebellion, advocating for individuality and artistic expression through use of MANIC PANIC® hair color.

“Alix’s spirit of rebellion, freedom and fantasy directly aligns with the MANIC PANIC® vision,” says Tish. “We have always been about expressing individuality and Alix couldn’t embody that more.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Alix to our growing team,” says Snooky. “We know she will be a tremendous asset and can’t wait to see where her colorful spirit takes us.”

Clymer has been published in numerous haircare media outlets including Modern Salon, American Salon and Behind The Chair magazines, and has a rapidly growing following on her Instagram pages @theunicorntribe and @alix_maya, which are dedicated to the “lost boys and girls of the art world.”

MANIC PANIC® was born on July 7, 1977, when sisters Tish and Snooky, were inspired to share their rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle with the world. Celebrating their 40th “Manniversary” this year, MANIC PANIC® continues to lead the color rebellion with cruelty-free hair dyes, cosmetics, accessories and more. Over the course of 2017, MANIC PANIC will be adding to its already extensive line with launches including the Hair Freshener Dry Shampoo, Coffin Dust shade extensions, Blue Lightning Bleach Kit and a line of professional hair color.

About MANIC PANIC:

Tish and Snooky’s MANIC PANIC®, began when the two New York City born sisters added some extra ambition to their rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. At the time, the sisters were singers in the original Blondie lineup and a few of the people who had helped to ignite the late 70’s punk scene. After four decades of evolution, MANIC PANIC®, has become the internationally renowned hair color and cosmetics company it is today. Beloved by celebrities, musicians, models and hairstylists from around the world, MANIC PANIC® offers everyone the opportunity to color their lives.

For more information, please visit http://www.manicpanic.com.