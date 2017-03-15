Cybereason Named a ‘Super 60’ Company by JMP Securities

Cybereason, developers of the most effective Total Endpoint Protection Platform including EDR & Next-Gen AV, today announced that JMP Securities named the company to its Super 60 list of the hottest privately held internet security, network and storage companies. In total, Cybereason was one of the 37 security companies included in the ranking. Cybereason was also recently named to CRN’s 2017 Security 100: 20 Coolest Endpoint Security Vendors list.

Cybereason is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world and is quickly becoming the choice for enterprises looking to combat sophisticated threats. In 2016, Cybereason more than doubled its workforce to 240 employees and experienced revenue growth of more than 300 percent.

“We are delighted to be recognized by JMP Securities as a Super 60 company and our growth is the direct result of having developed a robust platform that enables our customers to reverse the hacker advantage in the connected, digital world we live in. Simply, our products and services are in demand and 2017 will be record setting for Cybereason,” said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO.

Cybereason’s Endpoint Security Platform improves the ability of enterprises to automatically prevent threats at all stages of an attack. By preventing more threats automatically, security teams will be able to focus their valuable time on advanced attacks including lateral movement, privilege escalation and exfiltration. No other solution available today reduces the noise and provides the level of visibility and protection that is delivered with the Cybereason Platform.

About the Super 60 Selection Process

Formerly known as the Fast 50, JMP Securities created a list with the 60 companies they believe that the ability to iterate new products and respond to changing technology dynamics, position them well to take share from incumbents. With a strong operational foundation, and sustainable technological differentiation, JMP believes the Super 60 are disrupting the technology titans that dominate the traditional landscape but lack the vision, agility or perseverance to adapt to market trends.

Cybereason has received many awards and accolades since its founding. Recently, Cybereason was the only cybersecurity company named to Built in Boston’s 2017 ‘50 Watch’ list. Cybereason was recently named the ‘2017 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company’ by the Cyber Excellence Awards. Cyber Defense Magazine named Cybereason 'The Hot Company in Incident Response' for 2017 and its Total Endpoint Protection Platform was named 'The Cutting Endpoint Security Solution for 2017.’' CEO Lior Div was a 2016 EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England Finalist. Computer Reseller News recognized Cybereason for having one of the 16 ‘hottest’ products launched at Black Hat 2016. And Dark Reading named the company one of the ‘20 Cyber Security Startups to Watch in 2016.’

About Cybereason:

Cybereason is the leader in endpoint protection, offering endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and managed monitoring services. Founded by elite intelligence professionals born and bred in offense-first hunting, Cybereason gives enterprises the upper hand over cyber adversaries. The Cybereason platform is powered by a custom-built in-memory graph, the only truly automated hunting engine anywhere. It detects behavioral patterns across every endpoint and surfaces malicious operations in an exceptionally user-friendly interface. Cybereason is privately held and headquartered in Boston with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo.

