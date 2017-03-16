BroadPeak Announces Partnership with UnaVista for MiFID II

Broad Peak Partners announces a partnership agreement with the London Stock Exchange’s UnaVista for MiFID II. A recognized leader in software integration, BroadPeak Partners is the developer of K3, an integration platform that seamlessly moves data from one application to another, and named by TechCrunch in 2012 as one of the most disruptive applications of the year. Since then, K3 has spread across a happy roster of Fortune 500 clients ranging from bulge bracket banks to midsize industrials striving to harness their most valuable asset: data.

MiFID II significantly extends transaction reporting to a wide array of financial instruments and derivatives intended to improve the integrity of European capital markets. When applied in January 2018, MiFID II will re-engineer market infrastructure with far-reaching effects on everyone engaged in the dealing and the processing of financial instruments, forcing brokers, dealers, trading venues, hedge funds, asset managers, and global corporations to re-assess trade reporting. MiFID II will also have a global impact, forcing Asian and American firms to comply when doing business with European customers. Buy side or sell side, large or small, confidence in meeting MiFID II requirements hinges on nimble data reporting capabilities.

According to Gordon Allott, President & CEO of BroadPeak Partners, “We are very excited to partner with Unavista, as both of us are highly experienced in reporting and prepared to meet the challenges of MiFID II,” Allott continued, "With over 250 million trades reported under Dodd-Frank, EMIR, Canada and other jurisdictions, K3 has become a force in powerful and easy to use integration and technology. K3 is designed for use by non-technical users. Everyone knows the IT team is too busy and Operations is too weary for yet another call to ‘update the interface, or trace a data flow problem’. K3 is an intuitive user interface where non-technical people can truly manage data transformation from source to sink.”

Wendy Collins, Global Head of Partners UnaVista commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with BroadPeak to allow their clients’ connectivity to UnaVista for MIFID II reporting. The partnership will enable clients to utilize leading technologies from both organizations to fulfill regulatory reporting in a timely and efficient way.”

About BroadPeak

Founded in 2007, BroadPeak Partners is a NYC based software company and the developer of K3. Named as one of the most disruptive technologies by TechCrunch, K3 has brought the power of agile data integrations to Fortune 1000 companies around the globe.

While K3 could be categorized under archaic terms of middleware, ESB, ETL and SOA, at the end of the day it’s brilliant data plumbing. K3 is a quick to deploy and easy to manage application that makes enterprise application integrations more efficient and substantially reduces maintenance workloads. K3’s unrivaled technology is ready to meet MiFID II challenges and builds on existing regulatory reporting (Dodd-Frank, EMIR, Canada, etc) for a suite of global trading customers.

