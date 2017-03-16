erwin Releases New Cloud-based Enterprise Architecture Software

erwin EA supports ArchiMate 3.0 With erwin EA, both business and technical users will have ‘just enough data just in time’ to make more strategic decisions.

erwin Inc., the data management experts, today announced the availability of erwin EA, a complete set of cloud-based, user friendly and collaborative enterprise architecture tools. With erwin EA, business and technical stakeholders can visualize their complex architecture assets through contextual models so they can plan, govern and manage change with greater agility and cost-effectiveness.

“To identify gaps, mitigate risk and make decisions that keep an enterprise on track to innovate, it has to take a modern approach to enterprise architecture,” explains Adam Famularo, CEO of erwin, Inc. “With erwin EA, both business and technical users will have ‘just enough data just in time’ to make more strategic decisions. They’ll also be able to collaborate, focusing on the data that’s most relevant to the current state and then ensure alignment of business goals with IT capabilities to capitalize on desired future outcomes. For data-driven enterprises, that means being able to produce integrated models of their data, applications, capabilities and technologies to understand the full impact of any change.”

erwin EA simplifies the management of business and technology information across the enterprise for strategic decision-making based on quality data. With an open API, it also integrates with other enterprise planning and modeling tools. Regardless of an organization’s size or maturity level, erwin EA provides:



Outcome-oriented EA analysis and design – Out-of-the-box ArchitMate® 3.0 support combined with erwin EA’s intuitive, outcome-based views in roadmaps, pivot tables and kanbans enhances decision-making that links strategies and goals with proposed implementations.

Stakeholder collaboration – Incorporates detailed BPMN 2.0 process models understood by business users to improve communication of architectural concepts and accelerate transformation across silos.

Scalable SaaS delivery – Hosted on the AWS platform for greater scalability and more deployment options, the erwin EA Web-based solution allows users to login any time from any device, driving down implementation costs while improving deployment and adoption.

“It’s an exciting time for the new erwin brand as we continue to build out our unified data management platform to help enterprises become more data-driven and therefore more successful,” says Martin Owen, vice president of product management for erwin, Inc. “Statistics show organizations that harness their business-critical information for fact-based insights are more productive, compliant and profitable.”

