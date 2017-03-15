March is an important time for all those affected by ET. We believe that increased awareness will bring about better treatment options and a cure for this life-altering condition.

As part of National Essential Tremor Awareness Month, the International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) announces that Gov. Dannel Malloy will officially proclaim the state of Connecticut’s support of National Essential Tremor Awareness Month; joining others nationwide in recognizing the need to learn more and seek greater understanding of a condition that affects millions of Americans. Local IETF support group leader Helen Moser from Stratford was instrumental in securing this proclamation.

Essential tremor (ET), which affects nearly 10 million people in the U.S., is the most common neurological movement disorder, but is frequently misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease. The condition is often characterized by rhythmic, involuntary and uncontrollable shaking of the hands and arms, the head, voice, legs and trunk during movement, making daily tasks difficult if not impossible. While not life threatening, ET is a serious and progressive condition that can significantly affect a person’s quality of life – socially, professionally and emotionally. At this time there is no cure for essential tremor.

“March is an important time for all those affected by ET,” IETF Executive Director Patrick McCartney said. “We believe that increased awareness will bring about better treatment options and a cure for this life-altering condition. The designation of March as National Essential Tremor Awareness Month provides our organization with another platform to educate the public about the condition, as well as raise much needed funds to find a cure.”

Despite the large number of people directly affected by ET, there is still very little awareness of the disorder. The IETF funds research to build a better understanding of ET and its implications. The Foundation works to create awareness so more people, including healthcare professionals, understand the condition and the challenges ET presents patients. March 2017 marks the seventh anniversary of House Resolution (H.RES.) 1264, sponsored by former Congressman Dennis Moore (Third District - Kansas), officially designating the month of March as National Essential Tremor Awareness Month.

About The International Essential Tremor Foundation:

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor. The mission of the IETF is to provide global educational information, services and support to children and adults challenged by essential tremor (ET), to their families and health care providers, as well as to promote and fund ET research.

The IETF has distributed over $750,000 in research grants, to fund numerous promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment. And, the IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world. To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at http://www.essentialtremor.org.