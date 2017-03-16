Taylor Howard, Director of Data Analytics and Collaboration at AgileThought Our enterprise clients can now benefit from one click solution deployments across a global organization, and I want to share how we’ve been able to leverage technology that brings the business, operations, and IT teams together in a proactive fashion.

Microsoft invited AgileThought, a national provider of custom software solutions and development consulting to Fortune 1000 clients, to present at the March 21, 2017, DevOps event in Atlanta, Georgia. Taylor Howard, Director of Data Analytics and Collaboration for AgileThought, will highlight a case study on intelligent applications in the enterprise during the event keynote and participate in a panel discussion during the full-day event.

“Our enterprise clients can now benefit from one click solution deployments across a global organization, and I want to share how we’ve been able to leverage technology that brings the business, operations, and IT teams together in a proactive fashion on a global scale,” said Taylor Howard. “DevOps allows the organizations we work with to operationalize, on a global scale, the rich ecosystem of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration offered by the Microsoft Cloud. Technologies such as Azure ML, Azure Data Lake, Microsoft R Server, Office 365 and SharePoint 2016 are the framework for our clients’ competitive advantage, and I’d love for everyone to join us at Microsoft’s Alpharetta office to learn more,” he added.

The goal of Microsoft’s Cloud Application Development team is to have attendees of “The 360 on Innovative Applications” walk away with a 360 degree view of how they can architect and maintain applications with DevOps processes that provide an entirely new level of insight, supporting IT, development, data teams and line of business stakeholders in driving business success. To support their clients’ pursuit towards digital transformation and harnessing digital technology for organizational success, attendees are invited to learn how Microsoft’s platforms and tools can provide efficiencies at scale, while delivering application experiences that will inspire employees and customers.

Senior development, IT and data professionals who are interested in identifying how they can differentiate their organization by implementing DevOps practices, tools and adoption of the newest application architecture and functionality can register at: https://www.microsoftevents.com/profile/form/index.cfm?PKformID=0x135443516c6.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 (9:00am – 4:30pm)

Location: Microsoft Office – Alpharetta, 1125 Sanctuary Pkwy., Suite 300, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009

About AgileThought

AgileThought is a full-service software consulting firm with specializations in custom software development, user interface and experience design, managed cloud services, application lifecycle management (ALM), data analytics and collaboration, SharePoint and business intelligence solutions, and agile and DevOps consulting and training. Formed in 2004, the company has been noted as one of the country’s Best Companies to Work For by Fortune magazine. It is currently listed on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth consecutive year and was also listed as one of the Best Company Cultures by Entrepreneur magazine. It serves Fortune 1000 clients nationwide from offices in Tampa and Orlando. For more information, visit http://www.agilethought.com or call 1-877-514-9180.