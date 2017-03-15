Best-selling author Patrick Lencioni, two-time Super Bowl champion coach Jimmy Johnson and world champion adventure racer Robyn Benincasa are set to share the stage at the 2017 Refresh Leadership Live Simulcast, a nationwide event focusing on how leaders can reach the next level, inspire their people and become more effective in their roles.

Back for its eighth year and sponsored by Express Employment Professionals, the event will be simulcast to more than 10,000 attendees at 300 locations across North America on Wednesday, April 12.

Lencioni kicks off the event and will speak on “The Ideal Team Player.” In addition to being a best-selling author and speaker, Lencioni is also a leadership consultant who founded The Table Group. Through his firm he provides organizations with ideas, products and services that improve teamwork, clarity and employee engagement.

The lineup continues with legendary coach Johnson offering insight into building a winning team and bringing the best out of every member through encouragement and respect. The Fox NFL Sunday analysts draws from lessons he’s learned throughout his coaching career with the Dallas Cowboys to present “Teams That Win: Fundamentals for Success.”

Refresh Leadership Live concludes with Benincasa, who will take the audience on a fast-paced adventure to show how groups of ordinary people can accomplish truly extraordinary feats together. Her motivational speech is titled, “Building World Class Teams: The 8 Essential Elements of Human Synergy.” Benincasa is the founder of World Class Teams and the Project Athena Foundation. She is also a CNN Hero and firefighter.

“Our simulcast speakers will discuss what they believe makes great leaders and what they’ve learned throughout their professional careers about the importance of developing those skills,” said Bob Funk, CEO, president and chairman of the board for Express Employment Professionals. “Each speaker in this year’s distinguished lineup is well-versed in the essential characteristics of outstanding teams and the role leadership plays in helping them succeed.”

Poor leadership and communication skills are top threats facing businesses today, and the consequences of failing to address these issues can take a serious toll on a company’s productivity. The Refresh Leadership Live Simulcast is designed to help business leaders and human resources professionals hone their leadership skills.

To find a host location near you, visit RefreshLeadership.com/Live. It’s your opportunity to come together with other members of your local business community to learn more about the principles of great leadership.

