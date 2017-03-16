Corvette Parts Your one stop shop for Corvette Parts and Accessories.

Today’s online shoppers require a different experience than just a few years ago. With this as it's mission, Custom Corvette Accessories designed an entirely new website with many new features tailored to streamline the selection and purchase of Corvette Parts.

The parent company behind Custom Corvette Accessories is thrilled to announce the launch of their brand new website. To meet the sky-rocketing demand for aftermarket Corvette parts and accessories, CCA has now launched a new website to provide the clients with the best possible shopping experience and top tier customer service.

Speaking on the release of the new website, a CCA spokesperson stated, “With an exciting new design, comprehensive new features, and up-to-date access to our huge range of aftermarket Corvette products, the new Custom Corvette Accessories website is a great step for auto enthusiasts, Corvette Owners, Drivers, and Racers.”

From the beginning, Custom Corvette Accessories made a name for itself by fabricating it's unique custom parts which included, Billet Aluminum Oil Catch Cans, Tunnel Plates, Frame Savers and Custom Racing Pedals. Over the years, CCA expanded into a full line Corvette Parts Vendor, and now they have launched a new website Corvette Parts and Accessories which furthers their cause as the “One stop shop for all your Aftermarket Parts and Accessories.”

For over a decade, Custom Corvette Accessories has been providing Top Tier Product and Customer Service to the Corvette Community. Custom Corvette Accessories States "We will never treat you like an order number or just another online transaction". "We are dedicated to providing you with one-on-one customer service when you need it, and slick easy online experience when you want it,” stated Chip Haselton, the CEO of Custom Corvette Accessories.

Chip also stated, when browsing CCA's new Website, shoppers can take advantage of advanced filtering that makes it easy to find all the parts that they are looking for. The website is well designed, easy to use, and adorned with the high-quality products available exclusively from Custom Corvette Accessories. As well as, being designed to make the checkout process easier and more secure.

While asking about their shipping policy, the spokesperson added, “Custom Corvette Accessories (CCA) proudly ship with FedEx, UPS, and The United States Postal Service. CCA ships Monday through Friday and all in stock orders ship within 24-48 Hours. Custom Orders such as Car Covers, Floor Mats and Exhaust Systems ship according to the manufacturers’ schedules.”