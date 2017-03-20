NVTC Announces New Titans Event with CSRA’s Larry Prior

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) today announced that Larry Prior, president and CEO of CSRA, a leading IT professional services provider for the federal government, will headline the organization’s upcoming Titans series event on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.

With more than 30 years of public and private sector experience, Larry Prior has an extensive background in the intelligence, security, technology and defense markets. Prior will share his insights on leading the $5.2 billion government IT provider and discuss how CSRA is redefining federal contracting today with its agile approach to next-gen IT and newly-expanded workforce.

Prior will also discuss last year’s merger between CSC and SRA International to form CSRA and how these changes allow the company to drive innovation and better address customer demands.

DATE:

April 7, 2017

TIME:

7:15 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. Registration and networking

7:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Breakfast and program

LOCATION:

The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner

1700 Tysons Blvd.

McLean, VA 22102

Directions to The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner

REGISTRATION: To register as a member of the press, please contact Alexa Magdalenski at

703-904-7878, ext. 207 or email amagdalenski(at)nvtc(dot)org.

The event is free for press, but advanced registration is required. Press credentials are required for entry.

# # #

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As the largest technology council in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies. Through its member companies, NVTC represents about 300,000 employees in the region. NVTC is recognized as the nation's leader in providing its technology community with networking and educational events; specialized services and benefits; public policy advocacy; branding of its region as a major global technology center; initiatives in targeted business sectors and in the international, entrepreneurship, workforce and education arenas; and the NVTC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that supports the NVTC Veterans Employment Initiative and other priorities within Virginia's technology community. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.