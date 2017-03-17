The Prince And The Playwright In Seattle

Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumberg-Lippe will be spending a lot of time in Seattle at the start of the 2017 Spring season. He will arrive March 19th to rehearse and record the English Language recording of and new Christmas musical “12 Days of Christmas” that he premiered in Germany December 2015. "12 Days” is the work of his long-time pal, New York playwright and composer Robert W. Cabell, who now resides in Seattle. The local cast includes musical heavy hitters Britt Boyd, John Kelleher, and Paul Linnes. The show is rehearsing at TPS Studios, and will record in late April, at the Jack Straw Recording studios. “Max was the natural choice to play prince charming in the show we did in Germany” Cabell said. “It is the perfect example of art imitating life, so we thought we might as well do it again in Seattle.”

Prince Mario-Max and Mr. Cabell have collaborated on other projects including the anti-bullycide campaign - "Bullies are the Cowards of the World." The team strives to produce another album compiling original work from young musicials affected by bullying, looking to cope through the power of music. The campaign’s original music video can be found on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAHbQ-aegZI0) starring Bo Mellinger, Jordan Jackson, Tori Spero and vocals by Paul Linnes (also available through iTunes). For further information, please visit: http://bulliesarethecowardsoftheworld.com