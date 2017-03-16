2D Work Instructions We are in the communication business. Our XVL-based solutions will increase productivity.

Lattice Technology, Inc., an industry leader in digital mock-up and technical communication solutions for the manufacturing industry, today announced Lattice3D Studio version 15. Developed for companies with assembly operations or who need to support repair operations, this release streamlines the creation of robust 2D work instructions. Benefits to these companies include reduced errors and less training time.

Lattice Technology delivers XVL-based solutions that leverage an organization’s existing 3D design data, allowing the repurposing of 3D CAD model data beyond product design to all segments of the product lifecycle. XVL is used as the backbone for repurposing 3D model data across the extended enterprise. Common uses include assembly process planning (using digital mock-up), work instructions, technical illustrations, design reviews, electronic spare part catalogs and service portals. Concurrency is enabled by preserving work performed in the XVL environment when changes occur in the native CAD model.

“We are in the communication business,” said Erik Freeman, Lattice Technology Sales Manager. “Our XVL-based solutions will increase productivity. If a human is involved in your assembly or service, how do you communicate with them clearly? Each of these people needs to be trained and retrained when changes occur. Our work instruction authoring solution, XVL Studio, enables manufacturing and service planners to decompose complex processes into manageable tasks. Each task is supported with one or more graphics. Our graphics are smart and can be hyperlinked to related data, like part lists. Our 2D work instructions can be delivered as Microsoft® Excel® spreadsheets, PDFs or printed on paper. To avoid ambiguity and reduce training time, we encourage the use of more graphics and less textual instructions.”

To create the 2D work instructions, the 3D CAD model is brought into the XVL environment. All major 3D CAD formats are supported including Autodesk Inventor ®, Catia®, Creo Elements Direct®, Creo Parametric ®, I-DEAS ®, JT®, NX®, NX I-deas®, Solid Edge®, AND SOLIDWORKS®. In addition to the 3D model, jigs, fixtures, and even human models can be added. The author then creates a logical process view for assembly or service with tasks, using a drag-and-drop process that begins with the Bill of Materials from the design department. Each task is documented with one or more graphical snapshots created from the 3D model, which can be enhanced with cross-sections. Additional information can be added as call-outs including text instructions and warnings.

Work instructions are published using a user-defined template. Templates are easily created for various use cases. The templates save authoring time and ensure consistency.

Lattice Technology offers many choices for people who will use (consume) the XVL-based work instructions, all are free. The most common method to disseminate 2D work instructions is PDF created using Microsoft Excel. Paper versions can also be printed.

To learn more, watch this short video or visit http://www.Lattice3D.com.

ABOUT LATTICE TECHNOLOGY

Lattice Technology’s powerful XVL-based software tools set the standard for technical communication for the manufacturing enterprise. Using Lattice Technology solutions, engineers and non-engineers alike can easily simulate assembly processes and create work instructions or technical illustrations—directly from 3D engineering data. XVL solutions from Lattice Technology benefit companies who produce products with high part counts, complex geometry, detailed manufacturing processes or any ongoing lifecycle support requirements such as documentation, maintenance, and training. Target industries range from those developing large products such as airplanes and automobiles to small, complex machinery and medical devices. Founded in 1997, Lattice Technology, Inc. has offices in Tokyo, Japan, and Denver, CO, USA.

