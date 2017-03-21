Arc of Westchester and Digiscribe Announce Document Scanning Agreement

We are thrilled to be able to provide employment opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Westchester while also supporting Arc of Westchester’s general mission.

Digiscribe International, provider of document scanning services, document management solutions, and workflow automation software throughout the New York tri-state area, has been chosen by Arc of Westchester (eDocNY) as their exclusive subcontractor for all scanning and scanning related services effective January 1, 2017. Under this agreement, Digiscribe will perform document scanning services to fulfill all contracts the eDocNY division of Arc of Westchester currently holds with government agencies and businesses in the New York tri-state area.

Many of Arc of Westchester’s supported individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who had previously been employed at eDocNY’s scanning production facility, will be employed at Digiscribe in their same capacities.

Digiscribe President Mitch Taube stated, “We are proud to partner with Arc of Westchester and support this important organization’s work in Westchester. Our production facility in Elmsford, NY has the technical infrastructure and processes in place to meet eDocNY’s document scanning commitments with high quality results in a timely manner. We are thrilled to be able to provide employment opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Westchester while also supporting Arc of Westchester’s general mission.”

Arc of Westchester’s Executive Director Richard P. Swierat said, “We are excited to be associated with Digiscribe as our employment plan for eDocNY continues to evolve providing valuable employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. This partnership creates a strong business platform to ensure employment and sustainability for eDocNY.”

About Digiscribe

Digiscribe delivers paperless office solutions that eliminate manual and inefficient business processes in government agencies, non-profit organizations, and businesses. Our clients engage us to lower costs, improve efficiency, and mitigate compliance risk throughout their organization. We offer cost-effective services and software including digital mailrooms, mailroom scanning, workflow automation, cloud document management software, and document scanning. Digiscribe’s New York office is one of the first SOC 2 Type 2 document conversion centers in the tri-state area, and our New England office is a Massachusetts Privacy Law compliant facility. Both offer award winning technical support and customer service, more than 25 years of experience, and a HIPPA compliance trained staff.

For more information call 800.686.7577 x1102, email Ellen Rothschild at efrothschild(at)digiscribe(dot)info or visit http://www.digiscribe.info.

About Arc of Westchester

Arc of Westchester is the oldest and largest agency in the county serving children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families. Over 800 employees provide more than 2,000 individuals throughout the county with a broad range of innovative and effective programs and services designed to foster independence, productivity and participation in community life.

Our mission is to empower children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, to achieve their potential by strengthening families and encouraging personal choices, abilities and interests. Our vision is a world in which children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities including individuals on the autism spectrum enjoy fulfilled lives and an inspired future.

Arc of Westchester is a chapter of NYSARC, Inc. and The Arc.

For information about Arc of Westchester, call 914.450.4573, email Regina Moore at rmoore(at)arcwestchester(dot)org or visit http://www.arcwestchester.org.

###