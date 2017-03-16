Ironsides Technology, a leading provider of automated production tracking systems for the printing, mailing, fulfillment, and packaging industries, announced it is expanding its North American operations, naming Daniel Chevalier as Vice President of Sales. Chevalier joins the company following record sales for its Ironsides APT ™ (Automated Production Tracking) system. Chevalier recently served as Executive Director Sales with Bell and Howell and has extensive experience in the print and mailing industries. He is responsible for growing the company’s customer-centric sales organization. To support the company’s growing brand, Ironsides also launched a refreshed new look, logo and website to provide customers with information on automated tracking and output management solutions for end-to-end document production management.

The commercial printing industry is experiencing a resurgence in the demand for printed materials as advances in inkjet technology help make personalized documents and mailers more cost effective. This brings a new level of creativity to printed documents making it easier to create impactful, color documents tailored to individuals. As commercial printers make strategic investments in inkjet technology, they are also investing in output management software to improve operational oversight and to be able to track material through the production process down to the page level.

“We see tremendous opportunity for Ironsides APT to help printers optimize their investments in inkjet systems,” says Bill Riley, President of Ironsides Technology. “Dan Chevalier has a proven track record of listening to customers and helping them to improve their operations in the transaction and direct mail space. His expertise will be instrumental in helping our customers successfully implement inkjet technology and profitably grow their businesses.”

“I am excited to be joining Ironsides as it embarks on an aggressive growth strategy,” says Chevalier. “The company has a strong reputation for integrity and quality. I look forward to helping document production companies use Ironsides APT to automate their output management processes, creating more value for their organizations and their customers.”

Refreshed Company Website Supports Company Growth

To support the company’s growth strategy, it has launched a refreshed brand including logo, marketing materials and a completely redesigned website. The new site offers customers and partners easy access to product information, videos and customer case studies.

According to Riley the new website reflects the company’s commitment to delivering robust and reliable software. The new logo draws inspiration from the famous USS Constitution naval vessel which was nick-named ‘Old Ironsides’ because cannon balls appeared to bounce off her sides. This symbolizes the inherent strength of the Ironsides APT system.

“Today’s commercial printers and mailers are processing more jobs and are subject to increasing regulations,” continued Riley. “They need software systems that are open and reliable which work with their production systems. The new branding showcases our ability to deliver software that customers can count on to work as advertised with minimal downtime. This approach has been the cornerstone of our success and why customers trust us to deliver automated production tracking solutions that provide real business value to their document production operations.”

Ironsides APT helps companies make business-changing decisions. The Ironsides APT command and control dashboard provides instant access to real-time data collection with analytics that provide insights empowering businesses with a real competitive advantage, while expanding business opportunities. Ironsides APT optimizes productivity and document integrity for print, mail, fulfillment, and packaging operations. The system is ideal for companies managing multiple jobs and requirements within a production run. With hybrid mail solutions on the rise, document processors using Ironsides APT can connect to all document production devices – regardless of brand or model – for real-time output management automation, production control, integrity verification and compliance reporting. Ironsides APT tracks individual pieces of every job, meeting necessary audit requirements. It also provides operators with the production benchmarking analytics needed to optimize business performance for document processing and distribution.

For more information about Ironsides APT, visit http://www.IronsidesTech.com.

About Ironsides Technology

Ironsides Technology is a software development and integration company, providing workflow automation and enterprise-wide integrity tracking solutions supporting all production devices and processes. The Ironsides Automated Production Tracking (APT) workflow is designed to automate manual and recurring operational processes. Based on an open and scalable architecture, Ironsides APT provides real time end-to-end job and piece level tracking, visibility and accountability through all production steps to ensure 100% distribution, SLA compliance, reprint automation, and robust operational reporting to help inkjet, continuous-feed and cut sheet printing customers better manage their businesses.

Ironsides Technology easily integrates with web inspection systems and post print in line and off line bindery devices. Ironsides Technology also supports appropriate camera technology and tracking solutions in the finishing and insertion environment. The end result is a best-of-breed automated document factory (ADF) tracking strategy to ensure personalized client packages are processed efficiently and with the highest level of accuracy and compliance.

For additional information please call us at + 1 (978) 589-8299 or email Info(at)ironsidestech(dot)com