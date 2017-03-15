“A number of leading health systems use the Hayes evidence solution to facilitate their clinical and value analysis decisions. The webinar gives a glimpse as to why so many rely upon our unbiased evidence evaluations to inform their decision making.”

Hayes, Inc., a leading provider of unbiased health technology assessments and consulting services, is presenting a free webinar titled “Making the Grade: Utilizing Evidence for Health Technology Decisions.” The session is designed to assist hospital and health system professionals gain a deeper understanding of the process of health technology assessments (HTAs) and their applications in value-based purchasing initiatives.

“We’re excited to offer an opportunity to demystify the health technology assessment process in general, and to specifically highlight our process,” says Michelle Ostrander, PhD, Product Manager, Medical Technology Directory at Hayes, Inc. “A number of leading health systems use the Hayes evidence solution to facilitate their clinical and value analysis decisions. The webinar gives a glimpse as to why so many rely upon our unbiased evidence evaluations to inform their decision making.”

The webinar will address:



The link between HTAs and evidence-based decision-making

The Hayes methodology for conducting HTAs and determining the Hayes Rating

How to apply the Hayes Rating to health technology acquisition and utilization processes

The webinar will also review how to apply the methodology using a “case study” format with a featured Hayes report, “Comparative Effectiveness of Bupivacaine Liposome Injectable Suspension for Relief of Postoperative Pain Following Joint Arthroplasties.” At the conclusion of the webinar, selected participants will be given free access to the full report.

“Hayes health technology assessments and the Hayes Rating save providers’ valuable time and resources,” continues Dr. Ostrander. “We utilize the scientific expertise of our analysts to critically appraise the increasing volume of published, peer-reviewed evidence. Giving both our existing and potential subscribers transparency into our processes provides compelling insights as to the necessity of evidence to advance their value-based purchasing and bundled payment decisions.”

To register for “Making the Grade: Utilizing Evidence for Health Technology Decisions,” click here.

About Hayes, Inc.

Hayes, Inc., an internationally recognized leader in health technology research and consulting, is dedicated to the delivery of high-quality healthcare and improved outcomes through the integration of evidence into decision making and policy development. The unbiased information and comparative-effectiveness analyses we provide enable evidence-based decisions about acquiring, managing, and paying for health technologies. Our worldwide clients include hospitals, healthcare systems, government agencies, health plans, and employers. For more information about Hayes, Inc., visit http://www.hayesinc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.