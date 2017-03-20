CBT Nuggets Announces Microsoft Windows 10 70-697 Course

This course ensures that learners understand the possibilities with cloud services integrated into the Windows 10 desktop experience.

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new video training course, Microsoft Windows 10 70-697.

This intermediate-level, 32-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Anthony Sequeira completes the training series needed to earn the Microsoft MCSA Windows 10 certification. While the Windows 10 user interface is a dramatic improvement compared to Windows 8 and 8.1, the underlying technologies and cloud integration make this operating system one worth learning.

Sequeira addresses topics including how to support Windows Store and cloud apps, configure Hyper-V, configure networking, and manage apps. The course also includes virtual labs, giving system administrators the hands-on practical experience needed for success in administering and configuring Microsoft Windows 10.

"Now that Microsoft has stopped supporting the Windows 7 operating system, more and more organizations are making the switch to Windows 10. Learning this new desktop operating system and its many new features is now more important than ever," Sequeira said.

Microsoft Windows 10 70-697 is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semi-annually, or yearly.

