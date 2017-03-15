The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is giving visitors a backstage pass into Rolling Stone magazine’s vast archive of award-winning music, political and cultural reporting in its newest exhibit, Rolling Stone / 50 Years, which opens May 5. Visitors will explore three floors highlighting the magazine’s unique ability to give voice to the times through the unique lenses of its brilliant writers, critics, visual artists and photographers.

The exhibit opens in conjunction with the release of 50 Years of Rolling Stone (Abrams; May 16, 2017), a special book to coincide with the magazine’s 50th anniversary. The book offers a decade-by-decade exploration of the magazine from the 1960s to the present day and includes an introduction by Rolling Stone co-founder and publisher Jann S. Wenner. The book will be available for purchase in the Rock Hall store.

1967, the year Rolling Stone magazine debuted, was a pivotal year in rock and roll. It saw major releases from The Beatles, The Doors, Jefferson Airplane, Pink Floyd, Cream, the Byrds, the Rolling Stones, the Who, the Velvet Underground, the Jimi Hendrix Experience and so many others. It was also famous for its “Summer of Love” in San Francisco, the same city where Rolling Stone began publication. Since then, Rolling Stone has been at the epicenter of popular culture and politics. Many of its writers became key voices (and critics) of their generation.

From the “Summer of Love” and Woodstock to Coachella, and ‘Fear and Loathing’ to the financial crisis, the exhibit highlights rarely heard stories, original manuscripts, music reviews and audio interviews that spotlight the cast and talented crew – now numbering in the hundreds – of artists, writers, and more who shared a special partnership with the magazine. Visitors can also see new interview footage with artists including Lenny Kravitz, Mick Jagger, Taylor Swift, and others, specially shot for the exhibit.

Visitors can also check out letters written to the magazine by celebrities, including Mick Jagger, Hunter Thompson, Paul McCartney, and even Charles Manson. There is also a special section chronicling the magazine’s trademark “Rolling Stone Interview” -- the gold standard for in-depth profiles of significant artists and newsmakers – highlights include historic interviews with David Bowie, John Lennon, Madonna, President Barack Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda and others.

Highlights of iconic cover images, including John and Yoko, Miley Cyrus, Janis Joplin and Janet Jackson will be on display for visitors to debate their favorite. The magazine’s wide-ranging purview included covers reaching back to rock and roll pioneers such as Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry, along with jazz musicians like Miles Davis and Sun Ra. Original artwork and photographs featuring artists like Jimi Hendrix, the Beatles, Amy Winehouse, Prince, Nirvana, B.B. King, Adele, Tupac Shakur and others will also be on display.

The exhibit will be close November 2017.

Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll.

For additional assets, visit http://www.rockhall.com/press-room.

About the Book:

50 Years of Rolling Stone

Introduction by Jann S. Wenner

Edited by Rolling Stone’s Creative Director Jodi Peckman and Contributing Editor Joe Levy

Abrams / May 16, 2017

U.S. $65.00 / Can. $79.00

Hardcover with jacket / 288 pages

11 x 14" / 224 color and black-and-white illustrations and photographs

ISBN 978-1-4197-2446-6

About the Exhibition:

Rolling Stone / 50 Years

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland

On view May 4, 2017 through November 2017

For more info: https://www.rockhall.com/visit/exhibits

