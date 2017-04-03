Scott Verni, MD I am thrilled to be joining OCLI. Our shared vision is to provide exceptional individualized care to each patient in an environment that is caring, respectful, and comfortable.

Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) is excited to announce they have purchased a new location to better serve the Nassau County community. As of April 1, 2017, OCLI will have a practice in Glen Cove. The practice is located at 15 Glen Street. As part of this expansion, OCLI is also excited to announce that well-respected cataract surgeon and neuro ophthalmologist Scott Verni, MD, is joining the highly trained ophthalmology and optometry team at OCLI. He will be practicing out of the Glen Cove and East Meadow locations.

Dr. Verni is an ophthalmologist who has been practicing for over 20 years. He earned his medical degree at SUNY Health Science Center in Brooklyn, NY and went on to complete an internship at Staten Island University Hospital. He completed his residency in ophthalmology at SUNY Health Science Center in Brooklyn, NY. He then completed a fellowship in Neuro Ophthalmology from Arthur H. Wolintz, MD.

Dr. Verni is a member of many societies including the American Academy of Ophthalmology and New York State Ophthalmology Society.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining Long Island’s preeminent ophthalmology practice, Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island. Our shared vision is to provide exceptional individualized care to each patient in an environment that is caring, respectful and comfortable. I am looking forward to the future with OCLI,” Verni stated.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Verni, or any of the eye professionals at OCLI, please visit OCLI.net or call 1.866.SEE.OCLI (1.866.733.6254).

About Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island

Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI) is a renowned, multi-specialty eye care group that offers a wide range of eye care services. OCLI strives to have each patient treated by one of the nation’s most highly skilled and qualified specialists. Each physician at OCLI has extensive medical training and many are recognized for innovative medical achievements including performing the first refractive surgery in the world.

OCLI consists of over 30 eye doctors and 13 state-of-the-art medical facilities throughout Long Island. Each office houses some of the most advanced technology available to offer patients a variety of ophthalmic services and treatments, from routine eye examinations to sophisticated LASIK surgery and laser cataract surgery. Dedicated to providing exceptional medical services, OCLI is “clearly the best choice” for all vision care needs. To learn more, or to schedule an appointment, visit OCLI.net.