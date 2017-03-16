As they transition data from on-premises legacy systems to the cloud, organisations need the ability to minimise risk of exposing sensitive content.

From the halls of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Europe Data Protection Intensive 2017, AvePoint, the Microsoft Cloud expert, today announced the general availability of AvePoint Compliance Guardian 4 Service Pack (SP) 2. The latest version of AvePoint’s compliance and risk management system, Compliance Guardian 4 SP 2 features new machine-based learning capabilities to help organisations conduct deeper and more intelligent analysis of content across enterprise IT systems. Compliance Guardian also features full support for scanning, discovering, and classifying content in Office 365 – Exchange Online as well as additional real-time data protection capabilities for Box.

“As they transition data from on-premises legacy systems to the cloud, organisations need the ability to minimise risk of exposing sensitive content.” said Dana Simberkoff, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer, AvePoint. “The latest release of Compliance Guardian empowers companies to overcome privacy and security barriers by optimising data, reducing risk, and implementing best practices for data lifecycle management and purpose limitation – all while maintaining a full audit trail of risk-based calculations and decisions.”

Compliance Guardian provides a fully integrated platform for Data Centric Audit and Protection (DCAP), enabling organisations to understand and take action on their data from the moment it is created throughout the full information lifecycle to minimize risk of security, privacy, and compliance violations. Through all-in-one scanning, discovery, mapping, tagging, classification, incident management, and reporting across cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premises systems, Compliance Guardian delivers a powerful set of solutions that unify IT and security teams with business content owners to create a culture of compliance and privacy by design across the organisation.

Intelligent and Scalable Data Analysis and Classification with Machine Learning

Utilising complex machine learning algorithms, Compliance Guardian 4 SP 2 adds an additional layer of intelligence to data analysis and classification across organisational content. The new capability enables the platform to analyse sample documents and create an output to scan and discover similar documents in new content across information systems. Organisations can classify content with greater accuracy and less human effort while bringing a new level of refinement to automated decision making. As a native feature, machine learning in Compliance Guardian does not require data to be uploaded and processed in the cloud for analysis.

Additional New Features Offer Strengthened Risk Management Wherever Data Lives

Along with machine learning, Compliance Guardian 4 SP 2 includes significant feature enhancements that help mitigate risk across additional data sources as well as strengthen content analysis. New enhancements include:



Support for Exchange Online and Box: In its latest release, Compliance Guardian enables organisations to perform scheduled scans of Exchange Online mailboxes across Office 365 environments. Customers can continuously review, monitor, and identify message data for potential privacy violations and resolve threats before they become costly fines. Along with Exchange Online, organisations can ensure information security across additional content sources in the Microsoft Cloud – including SharePoint, OneDrive for Business, Skype for Business, and Yammer – as well as IT systems including Box, file shares, databases, and websites through a centralized platform.

Improved lifecycle management with file analysis: Compliance Guardian can now identify and classify redundant, obsolete, or trivial (ROT) data across systems. Organisations can use this functionality to reduce the amount of data that needs to be scanned as well as prepare for a compliant content migration by determining whether information is appropriate to move to the cloud or needs to stay on premises.

Integration with SIEM systems: For organisations using Security Incident Event Management (SIEM) platforms to monitor security trends, Compliance Guardian can expand the scope of these systems by providing in-context, detailed alerting and tracking of events around sensitive content.

“The newest updates to Compliance Guardian enable the platform to scale to support some of the largest and most complex organisations with data centers both on premises and in the cloud,’ said George Wang, Chief Architect, AvePoint. “Through machine learning and file analysis in Compliance Guardian platform, organisations can use Compliance Guardian to discover, map, classify, and protect information wherever it lives – improving performance of their systems while mitigating risk and taking advantage of the full value of their data.”

Compliance Guardian 4 SP 2 is generally available today, March 16, 2017. For more information on the platform features, please visit our website. Attendees of the IAPP Europe Data Protection Intensive 2017 can also see an in-person demo of Compliance Guardian and learn more about the latest update at booth 12.

About AvePoint

AvePoint is the Microsoft Cloud expert. Over 15,000 companies and 5 million cloud users worldwide trust AvePoint to accelerate the migration, management, and protection of their Office 365 and SharePoint data. AvePoint’s integrated cloud, hybrid, and on-premises software solutions are enhanced by 24/7 support and award-winning services. Organisations across six continents and all industries rely on AvePoint to ease transition to the Microsoft Cloud, increase IT administrator productivity, and satisfy governance and compliance objectives.

A three-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, AvePoint has been named to the Inc. 500|5000 six times and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ five times. AvePoint is a Microsoft Global ISV Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development, Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Collaboration and Content, and a US Government GSA provider via strategic partnerships. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is privately held and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.