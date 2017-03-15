Cloud-Based Property Management Software A CICTotal Manager™ subscription is only $1 per unit per month

CICTotal Manager™, an innovative cloud-based property management software that allows rental companies to Attract, Screen, Rent, Manage, and Collect, has announced some of the marketing and tenant screening features for the newly released platform. Alongside other included features like accounting, tenant management tools and automated billing, the U.S. based software has tools that aim to make the leasing process easier to help subscribers better attract applicants.

The system’s dashboard snapshot instantly shows vacancies, profits and losses, work orders, renters’ missed promises, action items and more. CICTotal Manager™’s built-in analytics allows users to find their best marketing sources and view real-time reports to see traffic and activity. To streamline the marketing process, the company also includes an easy-to-use website builder with tenant portals and online rental applications automatically integrated to tenant screening.

With CICTotal Manager™, users can quickly and seamlessly obtain an applicant’s tenant screening report within seconds without double entry. Data is sent directly from the nation’s oldest and most trusted providers in the multifamily industry, CIC™, giving subscribers the power to choose from any of the 3 major credit bureaus and includes customized decision models, FICO and risk scores, nationwide criminal, sex offender registry, eviction and rental history, bad check search, court level research and more.

A CICTotal Manager™ subscription is only $1 per unit per month (200 unit minimum) and is integrated with Contemporary Information Corporation’s (CIC™) award winning tenant screening at a discounted rate of $14.95 per applicant. The company is also offering a free 30-day trial for a limited time.

